Saint Rose women’s soccer captures another NE-10 tournament title

ALBANY — The College at Saint Rose women’s soccer team rolled to its 10th Northeast-10 Conference tournament championship on Sunday, as four different players scored for the Golden Knights in a 4-0 win over Adelphi at the Plumeri Sports Complex.

Saint Rose, the 2021 NCAA Division II runners-up, will head back into the national tournament without having tasted defeat this season. Sunday’s win improved the Golden Knights’ record to 17-0-3, and head coach Laurie Darling Gutheil’s team has won eight consecutive matches since a 1-1 tie with Southern New Hampshire on Oct. 8.

In those eight wins, Saint Rose has outscored its opposition 30-3, including a 12-1 margin in its three NE-10 conference tournament wins over Southern New Hampshire, Saint Anselm and Adelphi.

In Sunday’s match, Saint Rose got first-half goals from Ryleigh Hopeck, Janina Mueller and Kaelyn Britt, then Lauren Amerena scored 39 seconds into the second half to make it 4-0. Mia Klammer assisted on each of Saint Rose’s final three goals. Mueller, Amerena and Madelyn Wania were also credited with assists.

With a comfortable lead, Saint Rose was able to use three different goalkeepers, only needing a pair of Pia Bozic saves to record the shutout.

Saint Rose will learn its draw for the national tournament on Monday.

