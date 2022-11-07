Brown School to hold annual Veterans Day ceremony in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY — Brown School will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony Thursday, honoring local veterans and those serving in the armed forces.

The ceremony will take place at Brown School from 8:45-9:45 a.m. Students will sing songs, read poems and share what Veterans Day means to them.

Brown School music educator Hannah Dick works with the students to organize the event.

“It is exciting to me to see the enthusiasm of the students for this performance,” Dick said in a statement. “Since this is an annual event, most of our students are familiar with it, but I see growth in their understanding of its significance each year.”

The annual ceremony has been taking place since the 1990s. Brown School announced the ceremony will be open to the public for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

“After several years of COVID protocols, it is especially delightful to see their desire to sing!,” Dick said in a statement.

The event will include musical numbers, the national anthem sung with American Sign Language and service songs of the military branches. Also, there will be a number of original compositions from eighth-grade students written to celebrate veterans. Students will also participate in a flag folding ceremony.

The ceremony will also honor John McKenna, who lost his son Captain John McKenna IV when he was killed in the line of duty. A representative from Blue Star Mothers (a non-profit organization whose members have children serving in the military, guard or reserves; or children who are veterans) will also be honored at the ceremony.

“We are thrilled to be able to once again share this powerful event with our community,” Head of School Patti Vitale said in a statement. “This is an incredible Brown School tradition that pays tribute to our veterans. Everyone has worked very hard to create a beautiful assembly that teaches our students important life lessons.”

President Woodrow Wilson made November 11 Armistice Day in 1919. In 1954, November 11 was made a day to celebrate veterans of all wars.

