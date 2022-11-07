PERTH — Craig Scott has spoken to over one million American schoolchildren since he survived the Columbine school shooting in 1999, and the inspirational speaker brought his message of kindness to students in the Broadalbin-Perth Central School District on Monday.

In a trio of hourlong assemblies throughout the day to students in grades pre-K through 12, Scott imparted the lessons of his deceased sister Rachel Joy Scott, who was the first person killed in the tragedy.

On April 20, 1999, Columbine High School seniors Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold murdered 12 students and one teacher at the Colorado school, an attack that — at the time — was the deadliest mass shooting at a high school in American history.

On Monday, Scott crafted his presentations to cater for three different age ranges. He spoke first to pre-K through second grade and then third through sixth grade in the morning at Broadalbin-Perth Elementary School.

In the afternoon, Scott traveled to the Broadalbin-Perth Jr./Sr. High School to speak to older students.

“The main goal is to really help create a culture at the school where everybody is treated with value,” Scott said following his first presentation Monday. “I have a very different presentation for the elementary students [than] the middle and high school students. With the middle and high, the second leading cause of death of teenagers in our country is suicide. Over the years, I’ve received over 10,000 emails from kids that had these kinds of thoughts.”

Scott said, for the upperclassmen, he aims to instill a sense of self-worth in the students.

“When you’re suicidal, you think that life’s not worth living,” he said. “You think that you have no value. So the main thing I do with them [teenagers] is just getting them to believe that they have inherent value built in. It’s there no matter what. It’s not based on what they look like or what other people think about them, say about them or how many likes they have. They always have a built-in intrinsic value.”

The presentation for the younger children focused on a theme of compassion and kindness, with Scott laying out five challenges to the students based on lessons his sister had imparted before her untimely passing.

Scott urged the grade-school students to use kind words and commit kind acts, accept and include others and to choose positive influences.

Sixth grader Ava Fret said she was struck by Scott’s message that committing good deeds can lead to a chain reaction of kindness among students.

“I learned that if you’re kind to other people, then those people that you’re kind to will be kind to other people,” she said.

Scott concluded his presentation by asking the student body to take part in Rachel’s Challenge, in which classrooms write down acts of kindness on pieces of paper that form ever-growing chains of positive acts.

“It’s really cool because the kids get excited about doing kind things, and it almost becomes a competition,” Scott said.

Broadalbin-Perth Elementary School Principal Daniel Casey said that the elementary school holds monthly school meetings to discuss the importance of character, which he said dovetailed nicely with Scott’s presentations.

“I think the most important part here is a message of character,” Casey said on Monday. “It’s about good deeds and treating others with kindness and respect. It’s really what we try to do here every single day.”

In the presentations to the younger students, while Scott noted his sister’s passing, he did not tell the children that she had perished in a school shooting.

Scott said that, while he is dismayed that school shootings are still transpiring in the country 23 years after Columbine, he tries to put the likelihood of being involved in school shootings in perspective for older students.

“Whenever I hear about a shooting, it’s just a reminder of why I have to keep going,” Scott said. “Even though we hear about a lot of them in the news, I don’t think we should be as afraid of them, because the chances of dying in a school shooting are super small. A student is 10,000 times more likely to die just by getting in a car on their way to school. Just because I survived a school shooting, I’m not really focused on stopping school shootings. I’m focused on a story that inspires students and has them think about character and how we see ourselves and treat other people.”

