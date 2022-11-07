EDITORIAL: Last chance to have your voice heard is today

If you’re not one of the nearly 1.2 million New Yorkers who’ve already voted early or the 200,000 or so New York voters who’ve already returned their absentee ballots, then you’ve still got some work to do Tuesday.

Election Day is here, and it’s your last chance this year to help decide which elected officials will serve in state, federal and some local offices.

All state officials are on the ballot this year, including governor, attorney general and comptroller, as well as every member of the state Legislature – both the Assembly and Senate. When you’re filling out your ballot, make sure you also look for the statewide ballot proposition, the $4.2 billion Clean Air, Clean Water, Green Jobs bond act, as well as any local propositions that might not be listed on the front.

Also this year, the entire U.S. House of Representatives is up for election, meaning every voter will have a chance to elect their local congressional representative and help determine the political party that runs the House through 2024. One third of the U.S. Senate is also up for grabs. That includes Sen. Chuck Schumer’s seat in New York.

Depending on where you live, there might also be a state Supreme Court seat on today’s ballot, as well as some local and county seats, including district attorney in several counties, the mayor’s seat in Scotia, a handful of local government council seats and some important local ballot propositions.

It’s worth it to take time to find out a little about the candidates and issues before you go to the polls. Visit their websites. Google articles about them. Read through our Election Guide 2022.

If you want to know what your friends and neighbors think, we’ve published about 215 letters to the editor on the election since the August primary (including more than 60 just last week). Look them up on our website.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday. If you’re unsure about your registration status or don’t know where and when you’re supposed to vote, you can go online to the state Board of Elections Voter Lookup section.

Plug in your county, name, birth date and ZIP code, and up will pop everything you need to know to vote. That includes the address of your polling place (with directions and a clickable map); your registration and party enrollment status; all the national, state and local voting districts you live in; and a list of all the candidates and ballot proposals you’ll be voting on .

If you’ve been holding on to that absentee ballot, Tuesday is the last day to get it postmarked in order for it to count. (If you drop it in a mailbox, make sure it’s before the last pickup time or it won’t get the Nov. 8 postmark.) If you plan to turn in your absentee ballot in person, you have to get it to the county Board of Elections or a polling place in your county before the polls close at 9 p.m.

Take the time to go to the polls and make your voice heard. It’s your right. Exercise it.

Categories: Editorial, Opinion