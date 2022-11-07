Four businesses fail underage alcohol sting in Saratoga County, troopers say; 12 pass

CLIFTON PARK – Four of 16 businesses checked as part of a recent underage alcohol sales sting in Saratoga County failed the test and sold alcohol to an underage individual, New York State Police said.

Troopers conducted the sting Oct. 28 and charged the four clerks accused of selling last Wednesday, records show. They each face one count of first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, misdemeanors.

Police identified the four business found not in compliance as:

Lucky Mart Valero, 1324 Route 50, Ballston Spa

Runway Express, 1402 Saratoga Road, Ballston Spa

Savemore Beverage, 1512 Route 9, Clifton Park

Speedway, 1513 Crescent Road, Halfmoon

Troopers also checked 12 other businesses in Clifton Park, Halfmoon and Ballston Lake and each of those 12 passed and did not sell alcohol to an underage individual, police said.

Businesses are checked using a trooper in plainclothes and one or several operatives who cannot lie about their age or provide a false date of birth, police said.

