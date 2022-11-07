Holiday parade set to return to Gloversville

GLOVERSVILLE — After a two-year hiatus, the Gloversville Holiday Parade is set to return this year on Dec. 3 and will be combined with the annual tree lighting ceremony at Wandel Park, with both activities being organized by the Gloversville Recreation Commission.

“This is our first year running the parade,” said Recreation Commission Chairman Jeremy Krajewski. “This is our third year doing the tree lighting ceremony at Wandel Park. We’ve combined the two events, so they will happen on the same night now.”

Previously, from 2015-19, Gloversville’s holiday parade had been organized by Ryan Lorey of the Fulton County Area News Facebook page, who had helped migrate the former Classic Image Johnstown Holiday Parade to Gloversville when that version of the parade came to an end after running from 2000-14.

In 2020 the parade was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and in 2021 the parade almost happened under the organization of Jordan Twardy, a member of the Gloversville Recreation Commission, but was ultimately canceled due to inclement weather.

Krajewski said this year’s version of the parade is going to include new features such as a window decorating contest for businesses along the parade route, with cash prizes of $200 for first place, $100 for second and $50 for third. The rules for the contest require the window displays to be completed by Dec. 1, with contestants required to email notification of their entry into the contest to [email protected] or call 518-773-4542.

“The parade will go the normal parade route, which starts at 8th Ave off of North Main Street and then travels to the Gloversville Water Department on South Main,” he said. “Then after that we’re going to transition. At the end of the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus are going to go over to Wandel Park to light the annual Christmas tree.”

Krajewski said so far the parade has about 40 participants signed up, but he’d like to have nine or 10 divisions with about six entities marching in each division, so the Recreation Commission is still soliciting participants. He encouraged any organization or business that wants to be a part of the parade to either go to the Facebook event page for the “Christmas Parade & Annual Tree Lighting” presented by the Gloversville Recreation Commission or contact the Gloversville City Clerk.

Krajewski said if the weather is bad on Dec. 3 the event has already scheduled Dec. 10 as the “rain day” alternative.

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News, News