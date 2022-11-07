Letters to the Editor Monday, Nov. 7 – From readers in Schenectady and Rensselaer

There are places to recycle old clothing



Kudos to Bill Poppino who wrote a letter in the Oct. 29 Gazette (“Find a place for unwanted clothes.”) His suggestions for cleaning out a closet are great. So many people just throw clothing away. Millions of tons of textiles are added to landfills yearly.

I would just add one more step to Bill’s suggestions. If you have clothing that is not wearable, Goodwill Industries will accept it at 1400 Altamont Ave. in Rotterdam.

Also Schenectady County Composting and Residential Recycling on Hecheltown Road will accept clothing according to the website Earth 911. There is a fee for using the center.

Using the site Earth 911 can be very helpful to find recycling for many items. It shows local recycling solutions. It takes a little effort, but our Mother Earth is worth it.

Linda Neil

Schenectady

Don’t blame union for company’s woes



In his Oct. 19 letter to the editor (“Union doing harm to Capital Roots,”) Eric Winders lays uncalled-for blame on members of Roots United/SEIU, yet it is clear he knows nothing about the character of the group he is so critical of.

From the spring of 2020 until the summer of 2021, I was the food hub director at Capital Roots and worked closely with much of the staff that has since unionized. I have never worked with a team who was as committed to their organization, mission, and community.

Whether interacting with volunteers, farmers, students, gardeners, or business owners, these are the people who make all the direct service and community collaboration possible.

Their commitment to the organization’s mission never falters despite short staffing, disrespect and condescension from management, and wages so low that many have to take on second jobs.

To say that in seeking the protections that a union provides these staff members are destroying the organization is outrageous and simply untrue.

In advocating for themselves they are also advocating for a stronger Capital Roots.

If the organization is faltering, it is not a sign that the demands of the staff are too great, but a sign that the leadership of Capital Roots never thought they’d be held accountable to the workers they’ve taken advantage of time and time again.

The hope is that the so-called “adults in the room” will grow up and start listening to the individuals who make their organization run.

Erin Wright

Rensselaer

How to get through the holiday dinner



The holidays are fast approaching. Have joy at anticipating seeing people again? Trepidation at hearing what and why they dislike various parts of the holiday dinner? Well — Oma to the rescue.

Think meat, spuds and veggies. Don’t serve a whole bird, don’t think of spuds as an afterthought, don’t boil any veggies.

Do cook only parts of the bird that get gobbled up like drumsticks, thighs and breasts.

Make gravy that is a feature of the meal and not an afterthought.

All spuds are mashed using tons of real butter and heavy cream.

Cinnamon is permitted on sweet potatoes. Do grill and/or roast veggies and finish them in a sauce (homemade of course).

Another strategy is to offer the holiday food challenge. Tell each guest to substitute their least favorite dish of the meal with something they really like.

Or substitute something really original for Christmas.

The Feast of the Seven Fishes is popular in Europe.

Renate Reeves-Ellington

Delmar

