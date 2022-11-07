Rotterdam Town Board to vote on chicken law

ROTTERDAM — Lawmakers on Wednesday will vote on a proposed ordinance that would allow some property owners in town to maintain up to six chickens in their backyards.

The proposed law is similar to legislation already in place in nearby Niskayuna and Guilderland, and has elicited a range of opinions from residents during a pair of public hearings since being introduced last month. Chickens are currently prohibited in town.

If approved, the law would allow those living in single-family dwellings with at least 9,000 square feet of lot space to maintain six egg-laying hens with the proper permit. Roosters would be prohibited and the animals must be maintained only for personal use, according to the proposal.

The law would require the chickens be kept in a “well-ventilated predator resistant structure” with a minimum of 4 square feet of space per animal along with a chicken run of at least 10 square feet per fowl. Enclosures would only be permitted in backyards and must be at least 25 feet from any property line, according to the proposed law.

Residents would also be required to maintain the enclosures and ensure that the animals do not wander beyond property lines.

The town’s codes department will be tasked with issuing permits to maintain the animals and ensuring property owners are following the letter of the law. Those found in violation could have their permits revoked for two years.

Lawmakers on Wednesday will vote on whether to accept an environmental review that determined allowing chickens would not “result in any significant adverse environmental impacts,” and to approve the law.

But several residents in recent weeks have expressed concern about whether the town would be able to effectively enforce the law. Others voiced concerns about odors emanating from chicken coops and attracting wildlife seeking to feed on the animals.

Echoing concerns raised by residents, the town’s Planning Commission in September issued a negative option on the proposed ordinance. In a 4-3 decision, commissioners determined that the animals were not appropriate for the town’s suburban setting.

“The Planning Commission further believes that permitting this accessory use will generate code enforcement issues,” the opinion reads. “The Planning Commission believes this proposed accessory use will impact neighbors and will give rise to issues relating to sanitary conditions, notwithstanding the proposed laws requirement for regular cleaning.”

But residents in favor of the ordinance have pushed back, arguing that the town’s code enforcement is more than capable of enforcing the law, and that opponents are selling their neighbors short by assuming they would not maintain chicken coops.

Backyard chickens have become a hot-button issue for local municipalities in recent years, with the towns of Guilderland and Niskayuna adopting ordinance to regulate the animals in recent years. Scotia also allows chickens, so long as they are located 300 feet from any residence.

Elsewhere, the town of Glenville and city of Amsterdam still prohibit the animals, and the idea of allowing chickens has been floated in Schenectady in recent years, though no laws have been adopted.

The Rotterdam Town Board will meet 7 p.m. Wednesday at Town Hall, 1100 Sunrise Blvd.

