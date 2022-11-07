Saints and Ravens to put up points, plus an Alvin Kamara touchdown: Best bets for Nov. 7

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Monday, Nov. 7:

TOP PLAY

The play: NFL, Ravens at Saints OVER 46.5 points

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Our take: The New Orleans Saints have been tough to predict this season, which is why we’re staying away from the spread, but we like the total to go over for multiple reasons.

First off, the Saints offense has been trending up as of late, and while Saints QB Andy Dalton normally struggles in primetime, he should have plenty of opportunity to feast on a Ravens secondary that ranks among the worst in the NFL.

The Ravens offense is extremely banged up, but the Saints defense has struggled mightily against mobile quarterbacks in recent seasons, and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is as good as it gets at making things happen on his own.

With neither defense likely to have consistent answers to the opposing offenses, the over should hit despite the amount of injuries on both sides.

ALVIN KAMARA TO FIND THE END ZONE

The play: Saints running back Alvin Kamara to score a touchdown

The odds/bet: -121 ($12.10 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Our take: Kamara had yet to find the end zone until last week’s three touchdown performance against the Raiders, and he projects to build upon that performance and find the end zone again tonight.

Kamara’s become more involved since Andy Dalton took over as the starting quarterback, and rightfully so since he’s the Saints best weapon, as he’s being utilized as both a runner and a receiver and has a shot to find the end zone either near the goal or via a big play.

While it’s tough to predict which players are going to punch it in for six, Kamara seems like a safe bet considering how much of a focal point he is for the Saints.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Sunday’s best bets

NFL teaser, Bengals -1 over Panthers and Seahawks +8 over Cardinals (WON $30)

NFL, Colts under 16 points at New England (WON $10.20)

Sunday’s profit/loss: +$40.20 (2-0)

Total for the week: +$154.80 (9-5)

Total for November: +$127.90 (8-4)

Total for 2022: +$144.20 (287-310)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

