Sports briefs: Saint Rose men’s, women’s soccer teams learn NCAA tournament opponents

The Saint Rose women’s and men’s soccer teams found out their NCAA Division II tournament matchups on Monday.

The Saint Rose women (17-0-3), who were the runners-up in last year’s NCAA tournament, are the top seed in the East Region and will host Jefferson (11-6-1) at 1 p.m. Friday. The Golden Knights won their 10th Northeast-10 Conference title Sunday with a 4-0 victory over Adelphi.

The teams met earlier this season, with Saint Rose getting a 1-0 win Sept. 3.

The Saint Rose men will make its first NCAA appearance in program history. The Golden Knights (9-4-4) will face Notre Dame (Ohio) (15-4-2) in the first round of Super Region 1, which will be played at 6 p.m. Thursday at the region’s top seed, Franklin Pierce, which received a first-round bye.

The Golden Knights take a five-game unbeaten streak (3-0-2) into the matchup with Notre Dame (Ohio). Saint Rose last played on Oct. 29 against Southern New Hampshire in the Northeast-10 tournament semifinals. The teams played to a 1-1 tie after 120 minutes. Southern New Hampshire advanced on penalty kicks.

Three medals for Morris Judo Center athletes

Three athletes from the Jason Morris Judo Center won medals at the 46th Annual Quebec Open on Sunday.

Leading the way was Melissa Myers, who won a silver medal in the 70kg. Myers lost in the gold medal match to Alexandra LeFort. It was the second straight Quebec Open silver medal.

Jess Alaynick earned a bronze medal in 78kg. Justin Mata won a bronze medal in the 60kg under-21 division.

Nick Delpopolo was fifth in 81kg, moving up a weight class from his normal 73kg.

Siena’s Monroe top MAAC men’s soccer goalie

Greg Monroe of Siena men’s soccer won the Golden Glove Award as the MAAC Goalie of the Year.

Monroe, a Shenendehowa High School graduate who earned his fourth MAAC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, led the league in minutes played, save percentage (.816), and shutouts (seven) this season, while ranking second in goals-against average (1.01) and third in total saves (85) and saves per-game (4.42).

Monroe was one of four Saints who earned All-MAAC First Team honors, a first for the program. Also making the First Team were forward Thomas Storodegard, midfielder Jacob Sandun Arachchige-Jensen and defender Henrik Winkelmann.

Forward Bilal Hersi and midfielder Erik Reis were All-MAAC Second Team selections.

UAlbany men’s soccer team earns honors

Six members of the UAlbany men’s soccer team earned America East All-Conference honors.

Defender Sam Philip was named to the All-Conference Second Team. He has been with the Great Danes since 2018.

Making the All-Rookie Team were forward Jackson Finn, midfielder Caleb Vallance and defender Max Wilhelm.

Giluliano Luca and Neophytos Scottis were named to the All-Academic team.

