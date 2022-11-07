Theater review: Talented SLOC cast worthy despite ‘First Date’ jitters

SCHENECTADY — The most impressive and joyful part of Schenectady Light Opera’s area premiere of the Broadway musical “First Date” is the talent. Energetic and often inventive, it’s a stellar troupe assembled by director Francesco Carlo Archina that almost manages to fully disguise the less-than-outstanding material.

The musical — with a book by Austin Winsberg, and music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner — proved a modest hit with New York audiences a few years back, but less so with critics. Why? The musical is predictable and often juvenile. But that’s OK considering the subject matter.

And if you have a beer and burger before the show, you’ll be perfectly primed for a darn good time.

Uptight, urban young professional Aaron (Jacob James) has been set up on a blind date with the savvy and attractive Casey (Emily Mitzen), a quirky young woman who doesn’t hold much hope of this meeting even moving from the bar to the restaurant. From their awkward first “hello” to the denouement of “here’s my number … if you want to call sometime,” “First Date” attempts to musically chronicle the dreaded first date.

As mentioned earlier, the SLOC cast is exceptional. Jacobs presents an extremely likeable Aaron, perfectly balancing the bruise with the false bravado of a young man looking for just the right girl. Jacobs’ very appealing baritone runs the gamut from the winsome “The Things I Never Said” (with an impressive Regan Zlotnick as his mom), to the mad-as-hell man with a brand-new-plan in “In Love With You.” Jacobs excels with both.

Mitzen scores with Casey’s ballad “Safer,” finding the pathos and wry self-reflective moments without overplaying either. Very fine, indeed. In addition, the nonmusical moments between Jacobs and Mitzen are electric and funny, each actor hitting the crazy and growing comfort of the characters like veteran comedy pros.

A quintet of actors — Adrienne Parker, Regan Zlotnick, Ryan Nolan, Zach Kaiser and Caleb Lee — rotate in and out of wigs and wardrobe, creating a dozen or so memorable characters: relatives, ex-romantic partners, friends, internet search engines — yes, Google makes an onstage personified appearance. This is modern love, after all.

Parker is perfect as Allison, the vapid and manipulative ex of Aaron, replete with vacant stare and nasal tone. Zlotnick is superb as Aaron’s mom and Casey’s sister in two separate sequences, and Nolan is great as Aaron’s bestie, the girl-crazy Gabe, then later as Emily’s ex, the “stoner guy.”

And Lee? Well, Lee is an unstoppable force as Emily’s “bailout girlfriend Reggie” who can cut you dead with a wig toss. Lee is equally effecting as Emily’s smarmy and creepy British ex-boyfriend.

Kaiser’s waiter is so confident, smooth and sexy, one wonders if Casey should be dating him instead. With an all-knowing presence and strong sense of “keeping it cool,” Kaiser is the perfect host, and he nearly steals the second act with his musical comment on the action, “I’ll Order Love.”

All the musical numbers, under the direction of Cameron Clark Stevens and his band, are brisk and perfectly support the talented cast. Ditto for Archina’s staging.

But unfortunately, the script is somewhat inert, landing like an odd SNL sketch that has a great concept, cool cast, truth, some wit and some sly, wry jabs, but lacks the punch needed to make it zing — it needs more cowbell.

While the script and score to “First Date” might not warrant a follow-up meeting for a movie or brunch, it does prove an entertaining and effervescent evening out, even if you are the one who picks up the check.

Recommended.

‘First Date’

WHERE: Schenectady Light Opera Company

WHEN: Through Sunday

HOW MUCH: $20-$32

MORE INFO: 877-350-7378; www.sloctheater.org

Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts, Life and Arts, Schenectady