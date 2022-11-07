They said it: Top sports quotes from October 2022

From each month in 2022, The Daily Gazette sports department is compiling 10 quotes from our interview subjects that stuck out the most for us, based on how they either made us think or laugh — or some combination of both.

Selected quotes come both from reporting for stories that appeared in The Daily Gazette and interviews associated with episodes of “The Parting Schotts Podcast.” Not all quotes used were previously published.

— — —

“So where it’s not common to bring up middle-schoolers, when their talent is undeniable, we don’t want to leave them where they don’t belong.”

— Mohonasen girls’ soccer coach Clint DeMyer, on Oct. 5, regarding bringing up his first seventh-grader, Ella Mullin, as well as several eighth-graders in the past.

— — —

“High school soccer isn’t going to help her advance. It’s going to be through the clubs and national team programs, in which case, what do we have available here while she’s at school and being a student that will help her? Boys’ teams.”

— Niskayuna girls’ soccer coach Bryce Colby, on Oct. 6, discussing Bethlehem standout Claire Hutton, who played on her school’s boys’ soccer team this season.

— — —

“Words escape me, losing that game. I don’t have much to say. I’m broken for our kids, but it’s the same script over and over. We need to get out of it.”

— UAlbany football head coach Greg Gattuso, on Oct. 15, after the Great Danes lost 38-37 to Hampton after a failed 2-point conversion attempt in overtime.

— — —

“I call them ‘kids,’ but I’m also a kid as well.”

— Siena women’s basketball sophomore Valencia Fontenelle-Posson, on Oct. 18, discussing taking a leadership role on a team that has nine freshmen on its 2022-23 roster.

— — —

“That one was a reminder that the NBA has no offseason.”

— Tim Reynolds, NBA beat writer for The Associated Press, discussing the suspension of Boston Celtics coach Ime — Udoka for violations of team policy, on the Oct. 19 edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast.”

— — —

“I’m honestly very surprised that the season ended as abruptly as it did. If you think back to, say a week to go in the regular season, it was highly, highly likely that the Mets at least would get to the Division Series. But they basically got the nightmare scenario of getting swept in Atlanta, which cost them the division, and then getting beat by the Padres, so their season was over the Wild Card series. Even a week later, it’s still frankly a pretty stunning turn of events for the Mets, for as good as they were for 5 ½, almost six months, for it to end the way it did.”

— Newsday Mets beat writer Tim Healey, on the Mets’ ouster from the MLB playoffs, on the Oct. 19 edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast.”

— — —

“You’re going to see people at the grocery store, you’re going to see people wearing shirts and jerseys around this week. It’s a fun time. Sometimes you might have a neighbor, and he realizes that you’re not going to be barbecuing with him this summer. It’s kind of fun to see where the boundaries lie.”

— Union men’s hockey head coach Josh Hauge talking about the Dutchmen’s rivalry with RPI, on Oct. 25.

— — —

“Everything with this whole process, I left it up to [UAlbany athletic director] Mark [Benson]. I said, ‘Whatever you think is best for the program, give me the situation and I’ll adjust from there.’ He’s been an unbelievable partner and friend to me. We’ll go through really good things and really hard times, and figure them out together.”

— UAlbany men’s basketball head coach Dwayne Killings, on Oct. 26, discussing the dates of his five-game suspension, which will allow the second-year head coach to return to the bench for the Albany Cup against Siena on Nov. 12.

— — —

“It’s been quite a run. My approach, and it’s very similar to the Eagles’ start to the season, is just live in the moment. Let’s just not think about what’s going to happen tomorrow. Let’s just enjoy where we’re at right now. And honestly, it’s kind of paid off throughout the whole October run where this team was in mid-September, and I think they’ve embraced that experience as well. So I don’t plan on coming down.”

— Kevin Negandhi, ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor and Philadelphia native, on the Phillies’ postseason run, on the Oct. 26 edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast.”

— — —

“My question is would they have even proposed this if we had won the championship?”

— Ballston Spa softball coach Amanda Fifield, on Oct. 27, expressing some of her mixed feelings about the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s executive committee approving a two-day state softball tournament, starting this year. In 2019, Ballston Spa won a state-record 20-inning state semifinal before losing the final the same day.

