CLIFTON PARK — Two Clifton Park Town Board members resigned from their positions late Monday afternoon, days after it was made public the pair had been involved in an alleged misuse of town resources.

The two resignations were tendered by Amy Standaert and Amy Flood, both were effective immediately. The former board members were not in attendance at the Town Board meeting later that evening.

“It’s a shame that we’ve reached this point, that two town board members have resigned at the same time,” Town Supervisor Phil Barrett said Monday. “But, there is a reason why this happened.”

These resignations follow a Daily Gazette column over the weekend that reported Standaert’s collaboration with a town hall employee to fuel controversies that could smear Barrett. Standaert and Information Specialist Matt Andrus traded emails and spoke on the phone during company hours to develop attacks against Barrett, according to interviews and a review of town documents.

In a notable exchange, Standaert and Andrus spoke on the phone for more than an hour one day as the two also exchanged drafts of emails that would condemn Barrett for his behavior following a COVID-19 diagnosis in January.

Andrus, a town employee since 2017, was placed on paid administrative leave on Oct. 17 and submitted a resignation effective Jan. 10, 2023. Standaert has served on the Town Board since 2013. Flood has served on the board since February 2021.

Flood was not publicly linked to the collaboration with Andrus, but she and Standaert have had an alliance since Flood was appointed to the board last year. Board member Lynda Walowit was part of that alliance until August of this year, when she says she began to question the veracity of some of the claims leveled against Barrett.

The two resignation letters were brief, and did not include a reason for the resignation, Barrett said.

“I do want to make it clear, especially following the story that was in the Schenectady Gazette Saturday, that the operations of the town have not been hindered by the ongoing actions of town board members who enlisted town employees in their efforts to manufacture attacks on me and others,” Barrett said.

He called it “infuriating” to think of the tens-of-thousands of dollars and hundreds of hours he said were wasted dealing with this situation.

“That time has been wasted, it’s been stolen from the taxpayers,” Barrett said. “Legal liability has been created for the town and it’s all for personal advancement and monetary gain. That is quite clear. There is direct evidence associated with every known aspect of the collusion that was taking place.”

The “professional side” of the situation needs to be reviewed, Barrett said. He explained that there is also a personal side to this, which may include possible civil actions. He said there are many pieces of information in this situation which have not surfaced publicly yet.

Walowit spoke at Monday’s meeting and apologized.

“Sometimes you just have to trust your instincts,” she said, “take some time and reexamine your decision. As I had decided to start questioning the things that I heard and were believing, and the things that were bothering me, I was faced with the painful realization that I had become a part of things that were deliberately collaborated to cause harm to leadership and create what has been referred to as toxic, or as in the latest press release, a ‘mess’ within town hall.”

Walowit said she was left with guilt and remorse to discover that at least two events which had been brought to the media’s attention were entirely fabricated. The events Walowit was referring to were an allegation of physical assault against Barrett and an allegation that he had not properly followed COVID-19 rules after testing positive earlier this year.

Barrett and board member Anthony Morelli commended Walowit for having the courage to speak as she did at the meeting.

Morelli said he was “furious” about the things he had learned about the situation in not only recent weeks but for the more than one year that things had been happening.

Morelli requested that the town’s attorney Thomas McCarthy create a report of the full account of what transpired, including what abuses of power there may have been and what wasting of town and taxpayer resources may have occurred.

“I don’t care where that report goes, and I don’t care who it includes,” Morelli said. “I just believe, as a board and as residents, we need to fully understand what has transpired.”

The two vacant seats on the five-person board will be filled via appointments made by the Town Board, McCarthy said. The appointments would fill the remainder of the terms left by Flood and Standaert, and then the positions are up for election in 2023.

McCarthy received the resignation letters about 4:30 p.m Monday, he said.

“The letters themselves do not identify a reason [for the resignation],” he said. “Councilwoman Standaert refers to the need for fresh people with fresh ideas, and Councilwoman Flood’s resignation letter simply says she is resigning effective immediately.”

