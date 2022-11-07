Week 11 college football betting odds, TV schedule: Florida State-Syracuse, TCU-Texas, Alabama-Ole Miss

A monumental Saturday across the country has changed the college football landscape as the regular season enters its final three weeks.

Three teams in the top six of the College Football Playoff rankings all lost: No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson and No. 6 Alabama all suffered road losses, creating a new set of teams in position for conference titles and CFP berths.

At risk this week is No. 7 TCU, which is unbeaten and figures to leap into the top five of the new CFP rankings when they’re released Tuesday. The Horned Frogs must travel to No. 24 Texas, where the Longhorns are actually favored by a touchdown despite having three losses. It could be the first of two meetings between the teams, with the Big 12 championship Dec. 3 also a possibility.

In the SEC, LSU is a short 3-point road favorite for its trip to Arkansas off of its epic victory over Alabama on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium. The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, is laying 12 points at Ole Miss and could actually help LSU — wins by both LSU and Bama this week clinch the SEC West for the Tigers. In the East, Georgia can clinch the division title by winning at Mississippi State, which is a 16.5-point home dog.

The biggest game of the year thus far in the Group of Five comes to New Orleans, where Tulane plays host to Central Florida with the American Athletic Conference lead on the line. The Green Wave is favored by 2 points.

Here’s a complete Week 11 schedule with TV information and a list of the available point spreads and over/under totals at Caesars Sportsbook

(All times Eastern; *no lines available yet for games involving FCS teams)

Top 25 games

Colorado at No. 8 USC (-34, o/u 64), 9:30 p.m. Friday, FS1

No. 7 LSU (-3, o/u 62) at Arkansas, noon Saturday, ESPN

Missouri at No. 5 Tennessee (-21, o/u 56½), noon Saturday, CBS

Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State (-40, o/u 57½), noon Saturday, Fox

Purdue at No. 21 Illinois (-6½, o/u 47), noon Saturday, ESPN2

No. 20 Notre Dame (-17, o/u 42½) at Navy, noon Saturday, ABC

No. 10 Alabama (-11½, o/u 63½) at No. 11 Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS

No. 22 Central Florida at No. 16 Tulane (-2, o/u 52½), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2

Louisville at No. 12 Clemson (-7, o/u 51½), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Nebraska at No. 3 Michigan (-29, o/u 51), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC

Maryland at No. 14 Penn State (-10½, o/u 57), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Fox

No. 1 Georgia (-16½, o/u 53½) at Mississippi State, 7 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

No. 24 Washington at No. 6 Oregon (-13½, o/u 70½), 7 p.m. Saturday, Fox

No. 23 Kansas State at Baylor (-3, o/u 53), 7 p.m. Saturday, FS1

No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas (-7, o/u 65), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC

No. 15 North Carolina at Wake Forest (-3½, o/u 76½), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2

No. 25 Florida State (-6½, o/u 51½) at Syracuse, 8 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network

Stanford at No. 13 Utah (-23, o/u 53), 10 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Arizona at No. 9 UCLA (-19½, o/u 77½), 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Fox

Other games

TUESDAY, NOV. 8

Eastern Michigan (-7½, o/u 55) at Akron, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Ohio (-1, o/u 50½) at Miami (Ohio), 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Ball State at Toledo (-11½, o/u 52), 8 p.m., ESPN

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9

Northern Illinois (pick ’em, o/u 52) at Western Michigan, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Buffalo (-2, o/u 55½) at Central Michigan, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Kent State (-2½, o/u 57) at Bowling Green, 7 p.m., CBSSN

THURSDAY, NOV. 10

Georgia Southern at UL (-3, o/u 59½), 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Tulsa at Memphis (-6½, o/u 62), 7:30 p.m., ESPN

FRIDAY, NOV. 11

East Carolina at Cincinnati (-5½, o/u 53½), 8 p.m., ESPN2

Fresno State (-10, o/u 58) at UNLV, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

SATURDAY, NOV. 12

Oklahoma (-8, o/u 66½) at West Virginia, noon, FS1

Vanderbilt at Kentucky (-17½, o/u 50), noon, SEC Network

Liberty (-14½, o/u 46½) at UConn, noon, CBSSN

Rutgers at Michigan State (-10, o/u 40), noon, BTN

Virginia Tech at Duke (-10½, o/u 50), noon, ESPN3

Pittsburgh (-4, o/u 40½) at Virginia, noon, ACC Network

SMU (-17½, o/u 74) at South Florida, noon, ESPNU

UL-Monroe at Georgia State (-13½, o/u 59), 1 p.m., ESPN+

James Madison (-8, o/u 47½) at Old Dominion, 1 p.m., ESPN+

*Lamar at New Mexico State, 2 p.m.

Rice at Western Kentucky (-13, o/u 62½), 2 p.m., ESPN+

UMass at Arkansas State (-17, o/u 50), 3 p.m., ESPN3

Temple at Houston (-20, o/u 58), 3 p.m., ESPN+

Iowa State (-1, o/u 48½) at Oklahoma State, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

Wisconsin (-1½, o/u 35½) at Iowa, 3:30 p.m., FS1

Northwestern at Minnesota (-17½, o/u 41), 3:30 p.m., BTN

Boston College at NC State (-19, o/u 42), 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Arizona State at Washington State (-9, o/u 56), 3:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Miami at Georgia Tech (-1½, o/u 44½), 3:30 p.m., ESPN3

Army at Troy (-9, o/u 45½), 3:30 p.m., NFL Network

New Mexico at Air Force (-23½, o/u 38), 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Appalachian State (-1, o/u 46) at Marshall, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee (-11½, o/u 68½), 3:30 p.m., ESPN3

Louisiana Tech at UTSA (-18, o/u 68½), 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

North Texas at UAB (-6, o/u 57½), 3:30 p.m., Stadium

South Carolina at Florida (-8, o/u 59), 4 p.m., SEC Network

Texas State at South Alabama (-16½, o/u 47½), 5 p.m., ESPN+

Kansas at Texas Tech (-4, o/u 65), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Wyoming (-9, o/u 42) at Colorado State, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Florida Atlantic (-15½, o/u 54½) at Florida International, 7 p.m., Stadium

Texas A&M at Auburn (-2, o/u 49½), 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Southern Miss at Coastal Carolina (-11½, o/u 54), 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

California at Oregon State (-13½, o/u 49), 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Boise State (-21, o/u 48) at Nevada, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

San Jose State (-2½, o/u 39½) at San Diego State, 10:30 p.m., FS1

Utah State (-11½, o/u 54½) at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

