Week 11 college football betting odds, TV schedule: Florida State-Syracuse, TCU-Texas, Alabama-Ole Miss

A monumental Saturday across the country has changed the college football landscape as the regular season enters its final three weeks.
Three teams in the top six of the College Football Playoff rankings all lost: No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson and No. 6 Alabama all suffered road losses, creating a new set of teams in position for conference titles and CFP berths.
At risk this week is No. 7 TCU, which is unbeaten and figures to leap into the top five of the new CFP rankings when they’re released Tuesday. The Horned Frogs must travel to No. 24 Texas, where the Longhorns are actually favored by a touchdown despite having three losses. It could be the first of two meetings between the teams, with the Big 12 championship Dec. 3 also a possibility.
In the SEC, LSU is a short 3-point road favorite for its trip to Arkansas off of its epic victory over Alabama on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium. The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, is laying 12 points at Ole Miss and could actually help LSU — wins by both LSU and Bama this week clinch the SEC West for the Tigers. In the East, Georgia can clinch the division title by winning at Mississippi State, which is a 16.5-point home dog.
The biggest game of the year thus far in the Group of Five comes to New Orleans, where Tulane plays host to Central Florida with the American Athletic Conference lead on the line. The Green Wave is favored by 2 points.
Here’s a complete Week 11 schedule with TV information and a list of the available point spreads and over/under totals at Caesars Sportsbook
(All times Eastern; *no lines available yet for games involving FCS teams)
Top 25 games
Colorado at No. 8 USC (-34, o/u 64), 9:30 p.m. Friday, FS1
No. 7 LSU (-3, o/u 62) at Arkansas, noon Saturday, ESPN
Missouri at No. 5 Tennessee (-21, o/u 56½), noon Saturday, CBS
Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State (-40, o/u 57½), noon Saturday, Fox
Purdue at No. 21 Illinois (-6½, o/u 47), noon Saturday, ESPN2
No. 20 Notre Dame (-17, o/u 42½) at Navy, noon Saturday, ABC
No. 10 Alabama (-11½, o/u 63½) at No. 11 Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS
No. 22 Central Florida at No. 16 Tulane (-2, o/u 52½), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2
Louisville at No. 12 Clemson (-7, o/u 51½), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN
Nebraska at No. 3 Michigan (-29, o/u 51), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC
Maryland at No. 14 Penn State (-10½, o/u 57), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Fox
No. 1 Georgia (-16½, o/u 53½) at Mississippi State, 7 p.m. Saturday, ESPN
No. 24 Washington at No. 6 Oregon (-13½, o/u 70½), 7 p.m. Saturday, Fox
No. 23 Kansas State at Baylor (-3, o/u 53), 7 p.m. Saturday, FS1
No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas (-7, o/u 65), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC
No. 15 North Carolina at Wake Forest (-3½, o/u 76½), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2
No. 25 Florida State (-6½, o/u 51½) at Syracuse, 8 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
Stanford at No. 13 Utah (-23, o/u 53), 10 p.m. Saturday, ESPN
Arizona at No. 9 UCLA (-19½, o/u 77½), 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Fox
Other games
TUESDAY, NOV. 8
Eastern Michigan (-7½, o/u 55) at Akron, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Ohio (-1, o/u 50½) at Miami (Ohio), 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Ball State at Toledo (-11½, o/u 52), 8 p.m., ESPN
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9
Northern Illinois (pick ’em, o/u 52) at Western Michigan, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Buffalo (-2, o/u 55½) at Central Michigan, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Kent State (-2½, o/u 57) at Bowling Green, 7 p.m., CBSSN
THURSDAY, NOV. 10
Georgia Southern at UL (-3, o/u 59½), 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Tulsa at Memphis (-6½, o/u 62), 7:30 p.m., ESPN
FRIDAY, NOV. 11
East Carolina at Cincinnati (-5½, o/u 53½), 8 p.m., ESPN2
Fresno State (-10, o/u 58) at UNLV, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
SATURDAY, NOV. 12
Oklahoma (-8, o/u 66½) at West Virginia, noon, FS1
Vanderbilt at Kentucky (-17½, o/u 50), noon, SEC Network
Liberty (-14½, o/u 46½) at UConn, noon, CBSSN
Rutgers at Michigan State (-10, o/u 40), noon, BTN
Virginia Tech at Duke (-10½, o/u 50), noon, ESPN3
Pittsburgh (-4, o/u 40½) at Virginia, noon, ACC Network
SMU (-17½, o/u 74) at South Florida, noon, ESPNU
UL-Monroe at Georgia State (-13½, o/u 59), 1 p.m., ESPN+
James Madison (-8, o/u 47½) at Old Dominion, 1 p.m., ESPN+
*Lamar at New Mexico State, 2 p.m.
Rice at Western Kentucky (-13, o/u 62½), 2 p.m., ESPN+
UMass at Arkansas State (-17, o/u 50), 3 p.m., ESPN3
Temple at Houston (-20, o/u 58), 3 p.m., ESPN+
Iowa State (-1, o/u 48½) at Oklahoma State, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
Wisconsin (-1½, o/u 35½) at Iowa, 3:30 p.m., FS1
Northwestern at Minnesota (-17½, o/u 41), 3:30 p.m., BTN
Boston College at NC State (-19, o/u 42), 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
Arizona State at Washington State (-9, o/u 56), 3:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Miami at Georgia Tech (-1½, o/u 44½), 3:30 p.m., ESPN3
Army at Troy (-9, o/u 45½), 3:30 p.m., NFL Network
New Mexico at Air Force (-23½, o/u 38), 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Appalachian State (-1, o/u 46) at Marshall, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
Charlotte at Middle Tennessee (-11½, o/u 68½), 3:30 p.m., ESPN3
Louisiana Tech at UTSA (-18, o/u 68½), 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
North Texas at UAB (-6, o/u 57½), 3:30 p.m., Stadium
South Carolina at Florida (-8, o/u 59), 4 p.m., SEC Network
Texas State at South Alabama (-16½, o/u 47½), 5 p.m., ESPN+
Kansas at Texas Tech (-4, o/u 65), 7 p.m., ESPN+
Wyoming (-9, o/u 42) at Colorado State, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Florida Atlantic (-15½, o/u 54½) at Florida International, 7 p.m., Stadium
Texas A&M at Auburn (-2, o/u 49½), 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Southern Miss at Coastal Carolina (-11½, o/u 54), 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
California at Oregon State (-13½, o/u 49), 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Boise State (-21, o/u 48) at Nevada, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
San Jose State (-2½, o/u 39½) at San Diego State, 10:30 p.m., FS1
Utah State (-11½, o/u 54½) at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Upstate Action