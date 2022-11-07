Weekend Images: Cross-Country championships in Queensbury; Scotia-Glenville takes title (17 photos)

QUEENSBURY – Teams competed Saturday in cross country championships Saturday at Queensbury and Scotia-Glenville came away with the Class B title.

Photos from the meet from our Stan Hudy

More: Scotia-Glenville girls claim first-ever cross country title

Categories: High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Rotterdam, Saratoga Springs, Scotia Glenville, Sports, Sports