Weekend Images: Curling at the Carosella Women’s Bonspiel in Niskayuna Sunday (5 photos)

NISKAYUNA – A look around the 19th annual Carosella Women’s Bonspiel ‘A’ semifinal at the Schenectady Curling Club Sunday in Niskayuna.
Photos from our Stan Hudy
Everything Niskayuna
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
Everything Niskayuna
All Local Sports
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, Photo Galleries, Scotia Glenville, Sports, Sports, Your Niskayuna