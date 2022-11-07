Weekend Images: Niskayuna football takes on LaSalle (11 photos)

SCHENECTADY – Niskayuna football took on LaSalle Friday night and came away with the 28-0 win and a birth in the Section II Class A Super Bowl.
Images from the game from our Peter R. Barber
