Weekend Images: Niskayuna football takes on LaSalle (11 photos)

SCHENECTADY – Niskayuna football took on LaSalle Friday night and came away with the 28-0 win and a birth in the Section II Class A Super Bowl.

Images from the game from our Peter R. Barber

More: Niskayuna football blanks La Salle, advances to Class A Super Bowl

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More: Niskayuna football blanks La Salle, advances to Class A Super Bowl

Everything Niskayuna

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Sports, Sports, Your Niskayuna