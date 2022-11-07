Weekend Images: Schuylerville football takes on Fonda-Fultonville (11 photos)

FONDA – Schuylerville took on Fonda-Fultonville Friday night in the Section II Class C football semifinals and came away with the 14-13 overtime win.

Photos from the game from our Stan Hudy

More: School football: Fonda-Fultonville falls to Schuylerville in OT in Class C semis

