Weekend Images: Schuylerville football takes on Fonda-Fultonville (11 photos)

By Stan Hudy |
Schuylerville's Anthony Luzadis leaps up in front of Fonda-Fultonville's Owen Hicks to deflect a pass in the end zone
PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy
Schuylerville's Anthony Luzadis leaps up in front of Fonda-Fultonville's Owen Hicks to deflect a pass in the end zone
FONDA – Schuylerville took on Fonda-Fultonville Friday night in the Section II Class C football semifinals and came away with the 14-13 overtime win.

Photos from the game from our Stan Hudy

More: School football: Fonda-Fultonville falls to Schuylerville in OT in Class C semis

