Weekend Images: Union College football and tailgating (14 photos)

By Peter R. Barber |
Union quarterback Donavan Pacatte and Mia Rapple, 2, grabs an apple cider doughnut while tailgaiting with her family
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber
SCHENECTADY – Union College football took on Ithaca Saturday, falling 31-28.

Images from the game and from the perfect day for tailgating from our Peter R. Barber

More: Union football lets halftime lead slip away as Ithaca wins 31-28 to clinch Liberty League title

