Ball State could be a Tuesday MACtion bargain, plus a total: Best bets for Nov. 9

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Tuesday, Nov. 8:

TOP PLAY

The play: NCAA football: Ball State (+11) over Toledo

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Our take: Ball State is trending up having won four of their last five, and they’re catching their opponent at an ideal time with Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn expected to be out.

Toledo could still win even if Finn doesn’t go since backup QB Tucker Gleason filled in nicely last week, but Ball State’s offense has been playing well enough with junior quarterback John Paddock to keep things competitive.

The Ball State defense has also been solid, so they should be able to contain Toledo’s high-powered offense enough to cover the spread.

MACTION TOTAL

The play: NCAA football: Ohio at Miami (OH) OVER 52 points

The odds/bet: -100 ($11 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Our take: Speaking of high-powered offenses, Ohio has been the highest scoring team in the MAC outside of Toledo and is showing no sign of slowing down having put up 45 points last week against Buffalo.

Miami, however, has one of the conference’s top-ranked defenses, but they’ve had a soft schedule and got exposed when having to face strong offenses in Kentucky and Cincinnati.

Ohio’s offense should be able to continue putting up points and force Miami into playing catchup, which would set up for the total to go over 52.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Monday’s best bets

NFL, Ravens at Saints OVER 46.5 points (LOST $33)

NFL player prop, Saints running back Alvin Kamara to score a touchdown (LOST $12.10)

Monday’s profit/loss: -$45.10 (0-2)

Total for the week: -$45.10 (0-2)

Total for November: +$82.80 (8-6)

Total for 2022: +$99.10 (287-312)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).



