Letters to the Editor Tuesday, Nov. 8 – Three from readers in Niskayuna, Queensbury and Montana

As a 10-year resident of upstate New York, I’m extremely worried about our nation’s energy policy and its detrimental effect on our community.
Recently, I was speaking with a friend who was trying to buy kerosene at a large supplier in Albany. He was turned away because the supplier did not have enough inventory. More alarming, he was told their supply would be rationed throughout the winter.
A lot of attention is being paid to the price of gas in the United States, but what seems to be lost in the conversation is the general shortage of petroleum products; be it home heating oil, kerosene or diesel fuel.
It’s easy to understand, as gas prices increase the supply of gas decreases. But what happens when the amount of American energy production is extremely limited and world circumstances make it difficult and costly to import foreign energy?
Well, what happens is Americans are forced to pay an astronomical amount for energy, and it is the regular, hard-working upstate New York residents who suffer the most.
No matter what your political affiliation, it is important to realize the current emphasis on alternative energy solutions will cause increased prices and shortages of petroleum products this winter. Alternative energy will simply not meet our needs this winter.
Tim NcNulty
Queensbury
Glenville overdue for railroad crossing
I am the owner of Scotia Storage since 1983 and am writing in reference to an email sent out from the town of Glenville in reference to the closure of the railroad crossing on Freemans Bridge Road.
I own 10 acres on Dutch Meadows Road, across from Walmart’s entrance that was landlocked when Walmart was put in.
I have since gained an easement at great expense across from Walmart’s entrance just this year, 20 years later.
I have suggested through the years that a second railroad crossing should be installed to connect to the Lowes Road from the Walmart entrance. I have no problems dedicating the land for easement.
Maybe the closure of the crossing on Freemans Bridge Road will open some eyes and ears to the value of such a crossing.
There are many benefits and no downside to the need for this crossing and would greatly improve this area for proper land use and the community’s benefit for traffic conditions, emergency vehicle traffic and proper development of the land behind Lowes.
Maybe now that the Free-mans Bridge Road crossing is to be closed for at least three days, public opinion should be brought to bear on Glenville Town Hall to use their power of eminent domain to put into their Freemans Bridge Road master plan a new crossing, bike paths, and enhance the residential and commercial development of this area, which should have been done 20 years ago.
Jack L. Robinson
Billings, Montana
Voters guide too late for early voting
Early voting has been part of the election process in New York since 2019. Yet The Daily Gazette publishes its Election Guide two days before Election Day, on the final day of a full week of early voting!
If my experience is at all indicative, the numbers of early voters are significant — at least they seem to be in my town. Therefore, the very helpful Election Guide is far less useful than it could or should be.
Adding early voting to our process requires an adjustment in the timing of disseminating information.
Please work on getting this helpful and necessary information out in a more timely fashion going forward. It’s important.
The same could be said for the candidates, themselves. I got several text messages and emails from various candidates asking for my vote — too late. I’d already voted.
Angela Marczewski
Niskayuna
Vote as if your business is closed. Your children are locked out of school. Your family member is alone and dying in a hospital and you can’t be there. And you have to show a passport to eat because the same people who did this to you are on the ballot today
You forgot a few things: Vote as if your child’s life is at stake while he’s trying to get an education. Vote as if the world as we know it will will eventually become uninhabitable for many species, including humans. Vote as if you you’re about to lose the right to do as you see fit with your body. Vote as if freedom and democracy are on the ballot.
Keep an eye on the D-party and their plans to jerry rig the election votes today. They projected yesterday how they plan to drag out the count for days. Paper ballots were counted the day and night of the election in the past. We have computers that can process them faster. This is a mid term election not a presidential election.This is an obvious attempt to create chaos and distrust. Bill Gates predicted this that there would be election fraud and bring on a civil war. We the people need to be diligent and watch the cheaters and call them out. The Democratic Socialist in our governement need to be removed from office and we need to vote them out. This is our time to make our voice heard. The three stooges of DG will be here shortly calling out Jan.6, Trump, MAGA. Everything going on in our country inflation, WARS, Fuel shortages, depleting our strategic oil supply, defunding police, high crime rate, trying convince children to irreversible gender modification surgery. This is all the Democratic Socialist who are in office.
Thanks for the excellent example of another classic fascist tact, accusing the opposition of engaging in the illegal schemes and crimes that your party has been exposed as committing in the last election. Do you remember Eastman, Navarro and others plotting and attempting to implement the “green bay sweep”? The illegal slates of “alternate electors” drawn up to counter the will of the people? Accusations being made of Italians interfering in our election and Dominion voting machines being rigged to insure a Biden victory? All lies. Some who signed on those slates as if they were legitimate electors are under investigation. Do you know how many MAGA candidates have already said they will not accept a defeat; instead, they will say the election was rigged?
Whether people vote in a presidential or mid-term election mail-in votes, absentee votes, and very close elections sometimes require days, and in rare cases weeks, to arrive at an accurate count. How long did your loser insist the count was wrong. Oh, he still does; even after William Barr and over 60 court cases, many presided over by his own appointees, said the election was fair and accurate.
Now, here you are “stirring the pot” because you are constitutionally unable to accept defeat.
This is not a lotto, a horse-race, or a personality contest. You shouldn’t vote because you want to be on the winning side. You should vote for the people you believe will do their best for all Americans, rise above personal ambition and put the country first, people of sound character and judgment.
Now I’ll sit back and hope for the best. Making predictions is a risky task. Today’s vote will determine our future.
“We the people need to be diligent and watch the cheaters and call them out.” Except…..
“The Big Cheet:” by David Cay Johnston -How Donald Trump fleece America enriched himself and his family.
“Commander in Cheat”: by Rick Reilly
“He has been accused of cheating on all three of his wives and cheating his workers out of pay cheques. As a teenager, he reportedly paid someone to take his SAT exams so he could cheat his way into university. It is suspected he cheated on his taxes. He is rumoured to brazenly cheat at golf.
As his niece, Mary Trump, has said, Donald Trump embraces “cheating as a way of life”. And now he is embracing it as an election strategy: Trump is openly and unabashedly attempting to rig November’s presidential election.”
All just “monkey poop” being flung around, because we all know DJT is as pure as freshly fallen snow.
Only what they want to hear, only what they want to see, only the way they want it to be, nothing else matters. Nothing.
Imagine this Lou. With all of those deficiencies, he was still elected your president for 4 years. What does that tell u about the opposing candidate / party? A man who you label evil and a skirt chaser won the presidency. Amazing stuff Lou.
What it tells me is that about 48% of the people that voted in the 2016 election are clueless. – BTW the way, he lost the popular vote by about 2.9 million.
I also think the Electoral College has to go. The president should be elected by the popular vote so everyone’s vote counts, not just the people in swing states.
Hey, I’ve got an idea, let’s agree on something political today on Election Day. – If Republican win in key swing states let’s ALL fight together to to reverse the results of these damned rigged elections.
Republicans only believe an election is “rigged” when they lose. This is not a National election. I just wonder if one republican claims voter fraud is why he lost. What will the republicans on the down ballot say if they win in the same state. Do they throw out both? ……….Of course not ….Can you see their dilemma Mr Maniacic Mr Flynn and Mr Brandon? …..everyone have a great day.