Letters to the Editor Tuesday, Nov. 8 – Three from readers in Niskayuna, Queensbury and Montana

Lower fuel supply, high costs are here

As a 10-year resident of upstate New York, I’m extremely worried about our nation’s energy policy and its detrimental effect on our community.

Recently, I was speaking with a friend who was trying to buy kerosene at a large supplier in Albany. He was turned away because the supplier did not have enough inventory. More alarming, he was told their supply would be rationed throughout the winter.

A lot of attention is being paid to the price of gas in the United States, but what seems to be lost in the conversation is the general shortage of petroleum products; be it home heating oil, kerosene or diesel fuel.

It’s easy to understand, as gas prices increase the supply of gas decreases. But what happens when the amount of American energy production is extremely limited and world circumstances make it difficult and costly to import foreign energy?

Well, what happens is Americans are forced to pay an astronomical amount for energy, and it is the regular, hard-working upstate New York residents who suffer the most.

No matter what your political affiliation, it is important to realize the current emphasis on alternative energy solutions will cause increased prices and shortages of petroleum products this winter. Alternative energy will simply not meet our needs this winter.

Tim NcNulty

Queensbury

Glenville overdue for railroad crossing

I am the owner of Scotia Storage since 1983 and am writing in reference to an email sent out from the town of Glenville in reference to the closure of the railroad crossing on Freemans Bridge Road.

I own 10 acres on Dutch Meadows Road, across from Walmart’s entrance that was landlocked when Walmart was put in.

I have since gained an easement at great expense across from Walmart’s entrance just this year, 20 years later.

I have suggested through the years that a second railroad crossing should be installed to connect to the Lowes Road from the Walmart entrance. I have no problems dedicating the land for easement.

Maybe the closure of the crossing on Freemans Bridge Road will open some eyes and ears to the value of such a crossing.

There are many benefits and no downside to the need for this crossing and would greatly improve this area for proper land use and the community’s benefit for traffic conditions, emergency vehicle traffic and proper development of the land behind Lowes.

Maybe now that the Free-mans Bridge Road crossing is to be closed for at least three days, public opinion should be brought to bear on Glenville Town Hall to use their power of eminent domain to put into their Freemans Bridge Road master plan a new crossing, bike paths, and enhance the residential and commercial development of this area, which should have been done 20 years ago.

Jack L. Robinson

Billings, Montana

Voters guide too late for early voting

Early voting has been part of the election process in New York since 2019. Yet The Daily Gazette publishes its Election Guide two days before Election Day, on the final day of a full week of early voting!

If my experience is at all indicative, the numbers of early voters are significant — at least they seem to be in my town. Therefore, the very helpful Election Guide is far less useful than it could or should be.

Adding early voting to our process requires an adjustment in the timing of disseminating information.

Please work on getting this helpful and necessary information out in a more timely fashion going forward. It’s important.

The same could be said for the candidates, themselves. I got several text messages and emails from various candidates asking for my vote — too late. I’d already voted.

Angela Marczewski

Niskayuna

