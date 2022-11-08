NFL Week 10 early odds, betting lines: Colts underdogs in Jeff Saturday’s coaching debut

The AFC South is one of the weaker divisions in the NFL this year as it’s where the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars call home. Yet, somehow, it’s the Indianapolis Colts that seem to epitomize the ‘biggest mess’ mantra after nine weeks of the 2022 season.

The Colts fired Frank Reich after a loss to the New England Patriots last weekend. This comes just days after firing their offensive coordinator, Marcus Brady. Who does Indianapolis promote to interim in the meantime? It doesn’t.

Instead of elevating the likes of Gus Bradley or John Fox, the Colts decided to hire an interim from outside the organization. That’s not to say this individual isn’t familiar with the franchise, he just doesn’t have any head coaching experience either.

If none of this makes sense to you, you’re not alone. Thus, it should come as no surprise that the Colts are almost a touchdown underdog against a struggling Las Vegas Raiders team in Jeff Saturday’s head coaching debut.

Around the NFL, half of the 14 games have spreads of four points or fewer with only the Eagles being a double-digit favorite, which is the third consecutive week they will be in such a spot.

Let’s get to the Week 10 spreads, as we present the entire schedule, along with early lines from Caesars Sportsbook (as of late Monday night).

Week 10 byes: Baltimore, Cincinnati, New England, NY Jets

Thursday, Nov. 10

Atlanta (-3, ML -155, o/u 43.5) at Carolina (+130), 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13

Tampa Bay (-2.5, ML -155, o/u 44.5) vs. Seattle (+130), 8:30 a.m. in Munich

New Orleans (-2.5, ML -145, o/u 44.5) at Pittsburgh (+122), 1 p.m.

Note: These numbers on Caesars were up before the Saints lost to the Ravens on Monday night. However, FanDuel had a similar spread, lines and total after the game.

Jacksonville (+9.5, ML +360, o/u 50.5) at Kansas City (-480), 1 p.m.

Minnesota (+6.5, ML +228, o/u 46) at Buffalo (-285), 1 p.m.

Cleveland (+4, ML +175, o/u 48.5) at Miami (-210), 1 p.m.

Houston (+6.5, ML +228, o/u 39.5) at NY Giants (-285), 1 p.m.

Denver (+3, ML +135, o/u 39) at Tennessee (-160), 1 p.m.

Detroit (+3, ML +130, o/u 48.5) at Chicago (-155), 1 p.m.

Indianapolis (+6, ML +210, o/u 42.5) at Las Vegas (-260), 4:05 p.m.

Dallas (-5, ML -225, o/u 43) at Green Bay (+185), 4:25 p.m.

Arizona (+3, ML +143, o/u 43.5) at LA Rams (-170), 4:25 p.m.

LA Chargers (+7, ML +260, o/u 46.5) at San Francisco (-335), 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 14

Washington (+11, ML +400, o/u 44.5) at Philadelphia (-550), 8:15 p.m.

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).



Categories: Upstate Action