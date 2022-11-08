Siena men’s basketball’s guard play among opening-night highlights

The starring effort of sophomore point guard Javian McCollum was the headline item from an opening-night win for the Siena men’s basketball team.

Saints head coach Carmen Maciariello was encouraged, too, with the minutes freshman Zek Tekin provided in relief of McCollum.

“And he’ll just continue to get better,” Maciariello said of Tekin after Siena’s 75-68 win against Holy Cross.

A native of Turkey, Tekin played 10 minutes in his college debut. In the quarter of the game he played, Tekin had two rebounds and one steal. He missed the only shot he took, but the Saints were plus-nine in the sample of minutes Tekin played. No Saint had a better plus-minus showing than Tekin.

Plus-minus, of course, is an imperfect statistic — and that was evident Monday night in how McCollum carried a minus-two showing in 30 minutes that regularly saw him carry the Saints’ offense. McCollum’s plus-minus was the lowest for the Saints, but he also scored a team-high 20 points on an efficient 8 of 12 shooting, while dishing five assists against two turnovers. Maciariello said he was also pleased with the way McCollum — who drew an early charge in the contest — applied defensive pressure to Holy Cross ball-handlers.

Last season, McCollum played a reserve role for the Saints and averaged 6.7 points. The 6-foot-2 guard showed plenty of potential as a freshman, and dazzled on opening night with his scoring ability.

Most impressive to Maciariello, though, was how McCollum steadied the Saints and kept them on track when Holy Cross made its pushes to get back in the game.

“When he’s making those right reads, we’re tough to guard,” Maciariello said.

OPENING FIVE

Maciariello declined to name publicly a starting five ahead of Monday’s season-opening game — and he would’ve been wrong about it, anyway.

Maciariello confirmed after Monday’s game that Jackson Stormo (back) would’ve started at center in place of Jordan Kellier if the former had been available to play, and that the remainder of Monday’s starting five — Jared Billups, Jayce Johnson, McCollum and Andrew Platek — would have stayed the same.

Stormo hurt his back at the start of Sunday’s practice and had a visit to the doctor planned for Tuesday. Maciariello said it was “possible” Siena’s returning leading scorer from a season ago will play in Saturday’s rivalry matchup against UAlbany.

STEPPING UP

The play of Eduardo Lane, a 6-foot-10 transfer from San Jose State who hadn’t played the last two seasons due to injuries, was an opening-night surprise for Siena fans.

Off the bench, Lane scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in 23 minutes. Repeating the double-double performance he offered with consistency is likely too much to ask of Lane, but Maciariello said the Saints recruited the big man to do more than practice against Stormo.

“In our league, with that size, he’s imposing,” Maciariello said of Lane, who is listed at 249 pounds. “He’s got good touch. He made some timely plays. He’s not afraid.”

