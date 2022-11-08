Terrace Marshall highlights Week 10 waiver wire targets with fantasy trade deadlines looming

The 2022 NFL season is turning toward the stretch run, and that means that now is the time to get your fantasy football team in position to win a championship.

The waiver wire will be crucial once again this week with four teams on bye in Week 10 and we’ve got the top waiver recommendations at each position as well as a second name to consider in case the top target gets claimed or is already rostered.

Fantasy football trade deadlines are also coming up soon in most leagues, so we’ve got some players to consider trading for at each position who are off to slow starts and can be had at a value since they should perform better in the second half.

TOP WEEK 10 WAIVER WIRE ADDS

Players must be rostered less than 30% of ESPN leagues to make the list

Quarterback: Jacoby Brissett, Browns (7.2% rostered)

Justin Fields delivered as our top target last week, but he’s now rostered in nearly 50% of leagues, so Brissett profiles as the best widely available option for those needing a quarterback this week. The Browns aren’t a pass-first offense, but they’ll likely be forced to throw having to keep up with the high-powered Dolphins offense, and the Dolphins’ defense has been surrendering tons of fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks like last week against Fields.

Also consider: Justin Fields, Bears (47.5%, didn’t qualify since rostered in over 30% of leagues)

Running back: Rashaad White, Buccaneers (20.3%)

The running back pool is thin once again as far as having strong waiver wire candidates, but White makes for a nice stash who could return fantasy value sooner rather than later with Leonard Fournette trending down. The Buccaneers rank near the bottom of the league in rushing, so a change will need to be made if that doesn’t turn around shortly, and White is the next man up if the team benches Fournette.

Also consider: Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (27.3%)

Wide receiver: Terrace Marshall, Panthers (8.4%)

Marshall returns to the list after delivering last week as our top wide receiver target, as he’s been quarterback-proof in recent weeks and the only consistent fantasy producer in what’s been a train wreck of an offense in Carolina. Marshall draws a plus matchup this week against the Falcons and should deliver another strong week of production no matter who’s under center.

Also consider: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Browns (12.6%)

Tight end: Greg Dulcich, Broncos (28.9%)

Dulcich likely wouldn’t be so widely available if the Broncos weren’t on bye last week, but he was dropped in several leagues as a result and should be added back now considering he was becoming a go-to target for Russell Wilson. The Broncos’ passing game has room to improve, and Dulcich should remain a key part of that.

Also consider: Cole Kmet, Bears (27.1%)

TOP PLAYERS TO TRADE FOR

Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Herbert has had a rocky start to the season considering he came in with such high expectations, but he should be able to turn things around down the stretch assuming his top receivers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams can get healthy. Both Allen and Williams should be back within the next few weeks, and Herbert’s fantasy playoff schedule (Weeks 15-17) is favorable with matchups against the Titans, Colts and Raiders.

Steelers RB Najee Harris

It’s been a nightmare season for those who drafted Harris early in their fantasy draft, but a second-half turnaround could be on the horizon. The Steelers’ offense should improve some now that Kenny Pickett’s got a few NFL games under his belt, and Harris should get all the volume he can handle even if he’s not the most efficient, with his fantasy playoff stretch being generous with matchups against the Panthers, Raiders and Ravens.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown was off to a blazing start, but he’s cooled off in recent weeks due to the Lions’ offense going into a tailspin. The positive for St. Brown is that he’s still the clear-cut top target and should improve his production even if the offense stays a mess since he’ll receive volume, so the time is now to target him in a trade before he goes on a run of success like he did down the stretch last season.

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

The Cowboys have been a nightmare for fantasy managers outside of CeeDee Lamb, but Schultz could be a sneaky source of production at the always-thin tight end position. Schultz produces much better numbers when Dak Prescott’s under center as opposed to Cooper Rush, so Schultz should be a second-half darling assuming he and Prescott can stay healthy.

Spencer ‘the Guru’ Urquhart (@spencertheguru) has been a fantasy football analyst since 2014, founding a community of over 6,000 followers on Instagram

