ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 6

Once in a while, I like to pick a tie game. In my Week 5 Daily Gazette’s ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections, I predicted a 2-2 tie between Brown and Dartmouth for last Saturday’s game.
Final score: Brown 2, Dartmouth 2. I am good, and so was RedLiner36, who also predicted a tie, although I suspect he just copies my picks with an occasional edit. Ha ha.
I maintain my first-place lead. I have a one-point lead over Andy Weise.
Week 5 saw everyone post a winning record, the first time that has happened this season. Posting the top record of 9-2-1 were Kevin Sokolski, Jim Kalohn and Towell68.
Here is a look at the standings, with Week 5 records in parentheses:
Me 39-19-4 82 points (8-4-0)
Andy Weise 38-19-5 81 points (8-3-1)
David Trestick 37-20-5 79 points (7-4-1)
Brian Unger 37-20-5 79 points (8-3-1)
Ryan Fay 36-21-5 77 points (7-4-1)
GB-BE-ME 32-21-5 77 points (7-4-1)
Dutch Crazy 35-22-5 75 points (6-5-1)
Christopher Chadwick 35-22-5 75 points (7-4-1)
Achilles 3-7-5 35-22-5 75 points (8-3-1)
Kevin Sokolski 35-22-5 75 points (9-2-1)
Rowena Watson 34-23-5 73 points (7-4-1)
Matthew Ruffini 34-23-5 73 points (7-4-1)
Rich Large 33-24-5 71 points (7-4-1)
Harvey Kagan 33-24-5 71 points (8-3-1)
Michael Hutter 32-23-4 68 points (7-4-1)
RedLiner36 32-26-4 68 points (9-3-0)
Jim Kalohn 31-26-5 67 points (9-2-1)
Towell68 31-26-5 67 points (9-2-1)
Union Bob 30-25-4 62 points (8-3-1)
Richard Derrick 25-32-5 55 points (7-4-1)
Time for my Week 6 selections. There are 13 games to pick between Friday and Tuesday. If you want to play, send your picks in by 7 p.m. Friday. Email your picks to [email protected].
Here are my picks:
FRIDAY
Dartmouth at Union — Union 4, Dartmouth 3
No. 13 Harvard at RPI — Harvard 5, RPI 2
No. 5 Quinnipiac at Brown — Quinnipiac 6, Brown 1
Princeton at Yale — Princeton 2, Yale 2
Cornell at St. Lawrence — Cornell 3, St. Lawrence 2
Colgate at Clarkson — Clarkson 4, Colgate 2
SATURDAY
Harvard at Union — Harvard 3, Union 1
Dartmouth at RPI — RPI 2, Dartmouth 1
Quinnipiac at Yale — Quinnipiac 5, Yale 0
Princeton at Brown — Brown 2, Princeton 1
Cornell at Clarkson — Clarkson 3, Cornell 2
Colgate at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence 3, Colgate 1
TUESDAY
Harvard at New Hampshire — Harvard 4, New Hampshire 2
