For Niskayuna football, it’s all about the family

NISKAYUNA — DeAngelo McGlothlan was beaming last Friday night after Niskyuna put together a superb all-around performance in a win against La Salle Institute, earning a chance at its first Section II football title.

McGlothlan scored two touchdowns on a run and interception return but hardly mentioned his own performance, instead talking up the Silver Warriors line and defense and their clutch kicker, too.

“We’re a family here,” the senior receiver and defensive back said after the 28-0 semifinal playoff win at Schenectady’s Larry Mulvaney Field. “We’re not just a team.”

The Niskayuna football family has many branches on its rather unique tree, and includes defensive coordinator Peter Furey and his dad, John, the program’s former head coach who now serves as a popular special teams coordinator and guru of the game.

“Coach Furey and his dad,” junior linebacker Chase Nappi, without hesitation, said of the main reason for Niskayuna’s defensive success in recent weeks. “We feel well prepared.”

Nappi was in the right spot and turned an interception into a long touchdown return to give his team a three-score lead in the La Salle game. Nappi’s dad, John, helped assemble the defensive plan for that night’s contest as a Niskayuna assistant. Oh, and the teammate who made a key block to spring Chase, sophomore Garrett Gillooley, is the son of Niskayuna athletic director Larry Gillooley.

“My dad has coached me since third grade. He has always pushed me in a good way,” Chase Nappi said. “Pretty much every night after dinner, we’re discussing football.”

Niskayuna basketball coach Mike Grasso joined the Niskayuna football staff this season as its offensive coordinator and works with, among others, his freshman son Cameron.

Former Schenectady lacrosse coach Dave Trahan also has a son in the Niskayuna mix in senior lineman David, who helped his squad win its seventh straight game and earn a title-game spot against Averill Park Saturday at CBA.

“Any time you have coaches’ kids who have been around it, it is a plus,” said Niskayuna head coach Brian Grastorf, a former star quarterback at the school whose dad, Ron, held the Niskayuna AD post for years before Gillooley took over. “At some point, all of them were on the sideline as waterboys.”

John Furey said that field comfort and wherewithal is an intangible piece of Niskayuna’s success that includes a school record-tying eight wins, and first title-game berth since his 1996 edition that included future NFL player Andre Davis made it that far.

“It’s a big, big advantage when a kid is growing up, being out there, seeing it happen and wanting to be a part of it,” he said. “When they get in that arena, it’s second nature. They step on the field and it’s ‘I’ve been here, done that,’ in essence.”

“It doesn’t hurt to have gym rats,” Brian Grastorf said. “That’s what they are. That helps if it’s any sport.”

Sophomore Isaiah Linyear is one of Niskayuna’s relative newcomers to football, but it’s hard to tell by the way the starting tailback finds a hole and drives his legs in pursuit of yards. The youngster has had a big assist in his development, he said, from his dad Adriel Linyear, a Shaker Athletic Hall of Fame member who starred in football, basketball and track.

Niskayuna senior receiver and defensive back Dahvion Wimberly also has a supporting dad who excelled in past years with the Albany Academy football team in Devon Wimberly. Several other Niskayuna dads shined in their scholastic playing days, too.

“I didn’t play real football until last year, and my dad has always been there for me. We watch film and talk about football a lot,” Linyear said, before adding. “I want to be like him. That’s why I wanted his No. 22.”

Chase Nappi wears No. 2 on his jersey, like his uncle Chris Nappi did while becoming one of the greatest backs in Niskayuna football history two decades ago before going on to star at Union College like Devon Wimberly also did. Peter Furey wore No. 2 as a tribute to Chris Nappi, as well, when he played for his dad as a top-notch receiver.

“Kids growing up see the older kids succeed and how they behave, and they want to be like that,” John Furey said. “Peter was like that. He wanted No. 2. He wanted to be Chris Nappi. He was inspired like a lot of the kids we have now.”

Niskayuna has the look of a team that gets it, showing inventiveness, smart play and sportsmanship among its characteristics.

“We talk a lot about being locked in and focused and not satisfied,” Brian Grastorf said. “These guys have that, and I believe there is a correlation with them having parents who are coaches or have a sports background.”

Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports, Your Niskayuna