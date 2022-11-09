Letters to the Editor Wednesday, Nov. 9

Hurry up and fix Sunnyside bridge



Something stinks in Scotia, and it begins with the mayor.

The closing of the Sunnyside Road bridge should never have happened.

The road was expensively resurfaced in 2014, with officials saying we would get 20 years more from it. Now eight years later it’s unsafe?

That’s like putting a roof on a house without support, it is unsound.

We’re now told engineering started in 2018 to replace it. What’s taking so long?

We’re advised there are questions on ownership and who will fix it, this sounds very suspiciously the same as a bridge in Schenectady that took many years to replace.

Most importantly, we’re advised it won’t add much time to the commute.

I have been a volunteer firefighter for over 35 years and the “commute” for EMS and fire services will greatly increase. With the mayor having many years with Scotia fire I cannot believe he said that.

If I lived on the other side of this bridge, I would be outraged.

Everyone now must travel over the railroad crossing on Freemans Bridge Road, which is in very poor shape, and they now decide to fix it, shutting down the roadway for three days and causing more headaches and EMS/fire delays.

With train traffic, the fire department cannot even get by that way.

A fire grows 100% every minute. There are six minutes, in a perfect world, to get a heart restarted before biological death starts.

This detour is unacceptable. We are running out of routes.

Fix it and stop playing games.

David W. Gallup

Scotia

Happy Birthday on Nov. 10 to Marines



What we are called:

Soldiers of the Sea – from our initial organization charter “to serve on land and at sea.”

Leathernecks – from our high collars to defend against saber strikes.

Devil Dogs – name given to us by the Germans during WW I.

Semper Fi, Mac – WW II greetings between us, often wishing each other good luck.

Gyrene – WW II term.

Sea Going Bell Hop – not polite – term used to describe a sea going (ship’s company) Marine.

Jarhead – based on our “high and tight” haircuts. Derogatory, often leads to hurt feelings.

Finally, a title earned at Quantico, Parris Island, or San Diego. From 4-star generals to the newest private, past and present, we all proudly call ourselves UNITED STATES MARINES.

Happy Birthday, Marines – you have performed admirably for 247 years. Keep up the good work.

Semper Fidelis

Sgt. Maj. James P. Kirby

USMC (retired)

Schenectady

Some thoughts on recent commentary



In response to past letters:

“NY Deserves better than Hochul”. The writer states that Lee Zeldin respects the rule of law, supports veterans, and law enforcement. Then he needs to condemn Jan. 6 in which law enforcement/veterans were attacked. He needs to help the veteran who approached him with a plastic keychain, rather than pushing for federal assault charges.

“Dems pushing chaos, hatred and control.” Jan. 6 (chaos.) Marjorie Taylor Green “liked” a January 2019 Facebook post that called for “a bullet to the head” of Pelosi. Gosar made a video showing him killing AOC and Biden (hatred.) Republicans legislating that women must carry pregnancies to term (control.)

Bill Coffin’s Sept. 24 letter (“More to worry about with cars than guns”) compares car crashes to gun violence. How can you compare an accident to an intentional act of gun violence?

People are usually safe from murderous cars at the grocery store, theaters, outdoor cafes, concerts, school. We can all express our “outrage” once vehicle owners start writing violent manifestos and killing people en masse on purpose.

When an automobile can kill 60 and injure 867 (Las Vegas concert shooting) in a matter of minutes, we can talk.

Art Henningson’s Oct. 6 letter (“Constitution is clear on right to weapons”) “Of all the similarities between the massacres at Marjory Stoneman Douglas School, the Tree of Life synagogue, the El Paso Walmart and the Buffalo Tops, one stands out: Each gun used was purchased LEGALLY.

From 1966 to 2019, 77% of mass shooters obtained the weapons they used in their crimes through legal purchases.” (NY Times)

Laura Bellinger

Fort Plain

