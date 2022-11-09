Man accused in Schenectady Co. child kidnapping, attempted rape; Took two children, met online, troopers say

SCHENECTADY – A New Jersey man has been arrested, accused of kidnapping two children from Schenectady County in January for the purpose of sexual exploitation, New York State Police said Wednesday.

The children were returned home without injury less than 12 hours after they were reported missing, police said.

A state police release Wednesday did not identify the suspect, who was 18 at the time. The Daily Gazette is working to update this story.

The man, now 19, of Cherry Hill, N.J., faces two counts of second-degree kidnapping, first-degree attempted rape, first-degree attempted criminal sexual act, second-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

He was arrested Oct. 28 in New Jersey and extradited to Schenectady County Tuesday and held at the jail, police said.

The investigation began Jan. 16 when New York State Police investigators responded to assist the Scotia Police Department with the report of two children kidnapped from a home, state police said.

The investigation then identified the suspect and determined he had met one of the children online and picked them up for the purpose of sexual exploitation, police said.

Troopers turned over their investigative findings to the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office and a warrant was issued for the man’s arrest Oct. 27. He was then arrested the next day in New Jersey, before being transported to Schenectady County Tuesday, police said.

