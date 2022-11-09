NFL 2022: Week 10 picks and TV listings

My hopes of the Philadelphia Phillies winning the World Series title ended last Saturday. Congratulations to the Houston Astros.

At least my Philadelphia Eagles beat the Houston Texans last Thursday. A small measure of revenge.

Now it’s time to see if the Eagles can go 17-0. There aren’t many difficult games left on the schedule. They look to improve to 9-0 when they host the Washington Commanders on “Monday Night Football.” It looked like an intriguing matchup at the time because it would have been quarterback Carson Wentz’s return to Philadelphia. But Wentz is out with an injury (surprise, surprise). He’ll probably be on the sidelines. If he is, it will be interesting to see the reception he gets.

I continue to lead in the Daily Gazette’s U Pick ’Em Football contest. I went 11-2 in Week 9 to improve to 86-49-1. My Gazette colleague Adam Shinder was also 11-2. He is 81-54-1.

You can play the U Pick ‘Em contest during the postseason by clicking https://dailygazette.com/football/?contestid=3#registration/login.

Here are my Week 10 picks.

THURSDAY

Atlanta 30, Carolina 10

SUNDAY

Tampa Bay 24, Seattle 21

Buffalo 27, Minnesota 20

Chicago 30, Detroit 14

Kansas City 41, Jacksonville 10

Miami 28, Cleveland 13

N.Y. Giants 38, Houston 7

New Orleans 21, Pittsburgh 13

Tennessee 17, Denver 10

Las Vegas 20, Indianapolis 0

Dallas 31, Green Bay 14

L.A. Rams 27, Arizona 24

San Francisco 30, Arizona 17

MONDAY

Philadelphia 30, Washington 10

WEEK 10 TV SCHEDULE,

(Subject to change)

THURSDAY

Amazon Prime Video — Atlanta at Carolina, 8:15 p.m. (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung).

SUNDAY

NFL Network — Seattle vs. Tampa Bay, from Munich, 9:30 a.m. (Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin and Steve Mariucci, Sara Walsh and Jamie Erdahl).

CBS6 (WRGB) and Paramount+ — Houston at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn).

FOX23 (WXXA) — Minnesota at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver); Dallas at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi).

DirectTV NFL Sunday Ticket — Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson); Denver at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Renner); Cleveland at Miami, 1 p.m. (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuletta, A.J. Ross); Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m. (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin); New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink); Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins); Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake).

NBC13 (WNYT) and Peacock — L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark).

MONDAY

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ — Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN+: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters; ESPN2/ESPN+: ManningCast).

Categories: Sports, Sports