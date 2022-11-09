Outdoor Journal: Talking turkey dog hunt

I spoke about the turkey dog hunt last week, but I would like to expand on the operation and our hunt.

The late John Byrne and his son J.Y. Byrne of Lowry, Virginia, are considered by most fall turkey hunters to be the main catalysts of fall hunting with dogs. They breed and raise the finest turkey dogs in the world. I, along with my friend Steve Zahurak of Rotterdam, met one of those dogs, 3-year-old Sadie, owned by Don Vanderwerker of Palatine Bride.

Unlike last October, when it was extremely cold, I spent the hunting time in the truck to stay warm. Oct. 24 was much different. As we drove to our rendezvous area, it rained off and on the whole way. Fortunately, the sky cleared for the three hours we were hunting, and I was warm and dry this time.

Sadie is part plott hound, pointer and setter. This breed needs no training to hunt turkeys. The dogs race around seeking the scent of the turkeys. Vanderwerker said one day last week that Sadie raced 10 miles in two hours of hunting. Upon locating the flock, Sadie runs at them while barking to scatter the flock and allows Vanderwerker to find the site. Here Vanderwerker set up his blind, and Sadie concealed in a camouflage bag or behind blind material while Vanderwerker called the gregarious birds back to finish the hunt.

Don Krutz of Ames took me to the west side of a strip of woods in his ATV where I waited. Thanks to Krutz, I didn’t have to worry about my COPD, while Vanderwerker, Zahurak and Sadie worked their way towards us, hopefully pushing some turkeys my way. Sadie did break up a flock of birds, but they must have flown away together and never responded to Vanderwerker’s calling, nor did they fly our way.

The wind was less than 4 mph, and it was very relaxing to watch Mother Nature deposit the yellow maple and brown oak leaves as carpet for the snow that will arrive later this year. Most of the beech leaves still on the branches were mostly bright green while some were tinting light yellow on the edges. When the wind stopped, there were very few leaves wafting from the branches. My relaxed and peaceful mind became preoccupied with other thoughts, and I was not scanning for turkeys.

Suddenly, the trance was broken when I caught a movement off to the side. I focused quickly and realized it was a single maple leaf making its way slowly to the ground.

Having a dog is still no guarantee that you will find or get a wild turkey. After hunting, even if we did not get any turkeys, it was a time well spent in the outdoors enjoying the fall colors, sounds, sights and silence presented by Mother Nature and once more solidifying relationships with Vanderwerker, Sadie, Krutz and Zahurak.

FREE FISHING FOR VETERANS

Friday marks the sixth and final Free Fishing Day of the year. Selected to coincide with Veterans Day, it’s a nice way to pay tribute to America’s veterans for their service and sacrifice.

Contact Ed Noonan at [email protected] with your hunting stories, where, when, and with what.

Categories: Sports, Sports