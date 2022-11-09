ALBANY — Schenectady native Antonio Delgado was elected New York lieutenant governor on Tuesday, according to projections.

Delgado appeared on the ballot as the running mate of Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Delgado, 45, grew up in Schenectady’s Hamilton Hill neighborhood and was a former standout on the Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons basketball team. He attended Colgate University in Hamilton, where he was awarded the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship. After returning from Oxford University, he attended Harvard Law School, where he met his wife, Lacey Schwartz. The couple has two children, twin boys Maxwell and Coltrane.

Delgado previously served in the U.S. House representing New York’s 19th Congressional District and was appointed lieutenant governor by Hochul earlier this year.

The position was previously held by Sen. Brian Benjamin D-Harlem, whose tenure was derailed by corruption charges in April. Delgado filled the position in May.

