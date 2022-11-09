Schoharie County man accused of critically injuring infant, troopers say

SCHOHARIE COUNTY – A Schoharie County man has been arrested, accused of critically injuring an infant, New York State Police said Wednesday.

The child remained hospitalized Wednesday in critical condition, police said.

David R. Walker, 32, of Seward, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree assault, along with reckless assault of a child and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

The investigation began Saturday when troopers received a report of an infant with injuries at Albany Medical Center, police said.

The investigation then determined Walker was responsible for the child’s injuries, police said.

Walker was arraigned and ordered held on $15,000 bail.

Troopers were assisted by Schoharie County Child Protective Services.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News, News