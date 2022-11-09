Shenendehowa defensive end Smith looks to continue season after CBA match-up

CLIFTON PARK — Shenendehowa defensive end Cody Smith’s senior season will come to a close in a few weeks — and if he has his way, it will be four weeks from now.

One of the biggest things standing in the way of him and his teammates from extending their season is Christian Brothers Academy and its junior quarterback Donald Jones in Friday’s Section II Class AA Super Bowl at Shaker High School.

“Donald Jones is an incredible player. He carries the ball 30 to 40 times, has breakaway speed and great vision,” Shenendehowa coach Brian Clawson said.

In the first meeting on Oct. 6, Jones torched the Plainsmen for 258 yards rushing on 23 carries and threw for 150 yards on three completions, having a hand in all five touchdowns in the Brothers’ 41-25 win at Shenendehowa.

On Friday at Shaker High School, Jones again is the No. 1 threat against the Shenendehowa defense.

“The defense needs to be disciplined in that we need to get lined up correctly, every single play and if we make one mistake, if we’re peeking in another gap, if we’re lined up off the wrong guy, that’s when mistakes can happen,” Clawson said.

Clawson said the Plainsmen’s defense has improved, and the 6-foot-4, 235-pound defensive end Smith agrees and thanked rival Saratoga Springs for a primer.

The Blue Streaks held Jones and CBA to 10 points in last week’s Class AA semifinal, a 10-0 loss.

“Saratoga really keyed on Donald Jones,” Smith said. “Stopping him really stops their whole game plan. He’s really the biggest part of their game plan offensively. I believe if we can stop and just keep on him, and [Jahmir Pitcher] as well, they can’t put up anything against us.”

The veteran defensive unit had a four-game winning streak heading into the first CBA meeting.

“We didn’t play as well as we thought we could have in the last CBA game, and our team has gotten significantly better since then,” Smith said. “From watching films, we’re working on our corrections, working on perfecting some of our techniques.”

That improvement also included Smith.

“I’ve been working on my pass-rush skills, getting off the ball quicker, things that I take to heart,” Smith said. “I’ve had a steady progression in my own skills and using my hands more without thinking about it.”

Smith is a noticeable presence on the field, playing both ways, as a defensive end and an option at tight end for quarterback Michael Whatley.

He has caught the eye of both Syracuse University and Boston College, where he was offered a preferred walk-on opportunity once his high school season ends.

“They like my get-off [the ball response], my aggressiveness, my drive, my motor,” Smith said. “Of course, they want to add some weight on me, maybe make me a defensive tackle.”

Until then, his attention is on CBA.

“We’re a veteran defensive line, we’re focused on our assignments, bursting to the ball on every play,” Smith said. “We’re peaking right now going into the Super Bowl.”

Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, High School Sports, Sports, Sports