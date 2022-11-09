SARATOGA SPRINGS — Overcoming a significant party-enrollment disadvantage, state Sen. James Tedisco prevailed in Tuesday’s race for the 44th Senate District.

“So they got the message,” the Republican told supporters at an Election Night gathering in Saratoga Springs. “You helped them get the message.”

The 72-year-old Glenville lawmaker declared victory late Tuesday night to a room of supporters at Vapor Night Club, the Saratoga County Republican Committee’s first change in venue after more than 50 years at the Holiday Inn in downtown Saratoga.

With 189 of 248 precincts reporting in the 44th District at press time, unofficial returns were showing Tedisco over Democratic challenger Michelle Ostrelich with 55.47% of the vote. Tedisco had 55,178 votes to Ostrelich’s 42,287, according to incomplete and unofficial reports around midnight.

Through tears, Ostrelich gave her concession speech just after midnight at a gathering in Schenectady. “I still have the most amazing team in the entire world,” said the Niskayuna Democrat. “You all worked so hard. I am so sorry.”

Ostrelich told the crowd of about 30 remaining supporters in the room that her tears were “not sad tears.”

“This journey has been … very intense,” she said. “Most of you put your lives on hold, literally. You were out all the time. I think we need to just take a moment, appreciate the work that we did and then tomorrow begin again.”

Ostrelich said she plans to continue to serve as a Schenectady County legislator. She said she loves her job in the Legislature and her “awesome”coworkers.

“The next day we have to pick ourselves up and keep trying,” Ostrelich said.

Interim Saratoga County GOP Chairman Scott Kingsley said the party decided to move the Election Night gathering from the Holiday Inn for a sense of change – “especially in what should be a very good year for us.”

Tedisco was able to overcome a sizable disadvantage in terms of enrollment in the heavily Democratic 44th Senate District.

Gazette reporter Natasha Vaughn-Holdridge contributed to this report.

Categories: Email Newsletter, News, News, Saratoga County, Schenectady County