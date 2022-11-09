The Parting Schotts Podcast: Union women’s hockey pulls off stunning win; Union men’s hockey names captains

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” sports editor Ken Schott looks back at the Union women hockey team’s dramatic 5-4 come-from-behind overtime victory over Dartmouth last Saturday with Dutchwomen forwards Emily King and Riley Walsh, goalie Sophie Matsoukas, assistant coach Olivia Soares and head coach Josh Sciba.

Schott then talks to the Union men’s hockey team’s new captains, forwards Owen Farris and Ben Tupker and goalie Connor Murphy. Schott also speaks with Union defenseman Cullen Ferguson about his most unusual first career collegiate goal. Head coach Josh Hauge talks about the process of naming the team captains, as well as looking ahead to the team’s games this weekend against Dartmouth and Harvard.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

