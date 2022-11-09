Theater review: An ‘Arrangement’ well done, but still troubling

Topher Payne’s “Perfect Arrangement” is an odd little play. Gleefully masquerading as a farce and facile comedy at its start, it dramatically descends into a tangled mass of tragedy and “issue play” detritus by its finish. Albany Civic Theater’s current production of the play is not without merit offering some light humor, solid characterizations and a clean telling of the tale. But the subject matter is viscerally upsetting. And probably more so today, than when the play was written just a decade ago.

In 1950 Washington, D.C., Bob (JP Lurie) and Millie Martindale (Samantha Miorin) are the perfect young couple. Bob has got a great job working for the State Department and Millie is a stay-at-home wife working on perfecting the best darn Jello mold she can while keeping her skin soft and her fridge defrosted. Next door, live their best friends, Jimmy (Ryan Palmer) and Norma Baxter (Amy Daisak).

Jimmy teaches school and Norma works with Bob at the State Department as his secretary. They, too, share their friend’s aspirations of joining the American middle class as blue ribbon winners.

However, there is a catch. The couples aren’t what they seem. Bob and Millie, and Jimmy and Norma are gay. Bob is actually partnered with Jimmy and Millie shares Norma’s bed. The four have reached a “perfect arrangement,” presenting themselves as two straight couples that live next door to one another in two separate apartments … connected via a secret door in the hall closet. All seems “normal” until this perfect arrangement becomes threatened by the State Department’s initiative to purge the agency of homosexuals — a purge ironically headed by Bob — and the unwelcome arrival of a ghost from Millie’s past.

Despite its historical setting, Payne’s play is still topical. (And, no, I am not referring to the quest of the perfect Jello mold recipe). The movement to restrict the rights of Americans based on sexuality, race or gender, a battle that raged back then, rages today and the fact that this still plagues our nation more than 60 years later drops a heavy fog of gloom on the evening.

Despite the doom, all of the actors do fine work handling the humor and the wild swings into melodrama with ease. Bill Daisak and Laurel Hayes are brilliantly clueless as Bob’s boss and his wife, Kitty, with Hayes wisely never overplaying the ditz. Rita Machin, as the woman with the past, is delightfully brazen and plays her blackmail card with just the right flourish. The couples, in whichever configuration — gay or straight — are believable and true. Kudos to the four, and also to director John Quinan, who keeps the pace brisk, and the melodrama in firmly in check.

Director John Quinan and his cast have done a fine job with a troubling story. This is a play that will provoke discussion as you head home, and that’s a great thing.

The playwright has stated he wrote this play to highlight a “lavender history” that needed to be heard, discussed and remembered. Nice. But it is painful to watch the hopefulness and optimism of these people in the past, as we sit in here in the future, fully aware that their self- sacrifice and demand for change is still slow to arrive.

‘Perfect Arrangement’

WHERE: Albany Civic Theater, 235 Second St, Albany

WHEN: Through Nov. 20, 2022

HOW MUCH: $ 25

MORE INFO: 518-462-1297, albanycivictheater.org

