U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam declared victory Tuesday night in his bid for reelection in a rematch from 2020 election against Republican challenger Liz Joy.

Tonko — first elected to Congress in 2009 — sailed to victory in the race for New York’s 20th Congressional District, gaining 153,137 votes, or 54%, compared to Joy’s 127,336 vote total, with all voting precincts reporting.

“Our campaign has always been about delivering results for the Capital Region, fighting for working families, defending voting and abortion rights, and strengthening democracy,” Tonko said in a statement. “That campaign doesn’t end tonight just because New Yorkers sent me back to work. There is plenty to do and I’m rolling up my sleeves first thing Wednesday morning.”

The Capital Region district has been reconfigured since the last election two years ago, and now excludes Montgomery County and includes all of Saratoga County, as well as Albany and Schenectady counties and part of Rensselaer County.

An engineer with a degree from Clarkson University, Tonko has touted federal investments he’s helped bring to the region, including the CHIPS and Science Act that he says will be a boon to high-tech innovation for the region.

Joy, meanwhile, is a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, and attended the Jan. 6, 2021 “Stop the Steal” rally, chartering a bus down to Washington, D.C. Tonko was inside the House chamber when the mob stormed the Capitol.

Joy made tackling inflation a top campaign issue and was a forceful parents’ rights advocate and opponent of mask and vaccine mandates during the pandemic.

Elsewhere, a number of state and local races were on the ballot. Here’s a look at how things turned out in a few key races throughout the Capital Region and Mohawk Valley:

State Attorney General

Letitia James, New York’s incumbent Democrat attorney general, was comfortably leading Republican Michael Henry by about 20 points at press time.

James, 64, was first elected to the position in 2018 and is the first woman of color to hold statewide office in New York, and the first woman to be elected the state’s attorney general.

James has gained national prominence, in part, because of her aggressive legal fights against former President Trump, including a lawsuit filed in September alleging Trump and his organization engaged in fraudulent and illegal business activity.

James staged a brief Democratic gubernatorial primary campaign before suspending the effort and throwing her support to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Henry is a New York-based attorney whose practice focuses primarily on commercial litigation.

State Comptroller

Democrat Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who has been in office since 2007, was poised to win a fourth term Tuesday. He was leading Republican Paul Rodriguez, a Wall Street financial advisor, by about 20 points at press time.

DiNapoli, the state’s longest-serving elected official, previously served as the 16th district’s state assemblyman, first elected in 1986.

DiNapoli, 68, won the 2018 comptroller race with nearly 65% of the vote.

Environmental Bond Act

New Yorkers were strongly in favor of the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022, with the proposition receiving support from more than 60% of voters at press time. The $4.2 billion in financing will allow New York to respond to threats posed by climate change and improve New York’s drinking water infrastructure.

Specifically, the act will provide $1.5 billion in climate change mitigation, more than $1 billion to prevent future flood damage and $650 million for land conservation, among other projects.

The proposition allows the state to take advantage of federal funding from the Infrastructure Act and Inflation Reduction Act.

State Senate

43rd District

Republican and Conservative party candidate Jacob C. Ashby leads the race with 57,257 votes, with 237 of 255 districts counted as of midnight. Andrea Smyth, the Democratic and Working Families party candidate received 51,704 votes.

The district includes an urban slice of Albany County, all of Rensselaer County and most of Washington County. There are around 5,000 more registered Democrats—79,884— in the district compared to 74,596 registered Republicans. There are 65,289 unaffiliated voters.

The Conservative and Republican-backed Ashby has served in the state Assembly since 2018. Ashby served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He wants to repeal bail reform, provide greater funding for law enforcement, lower taxes and bolster workforce development training.

Smyth, who ran on the Democratic and Working Families Party lines previously served as President & CEO of the New York State Coalition for Children’s Behavioral Health. She ran against Steve McLaughlin in 2018 for Rensselaer County Executive but was unsuccessful. Smyth wants to expand home heating assistance for seniors, extend the state’s gas tax holiday and prioritize reducing the cost of mental health care.

46th District

Democratic and Working Families party candidate Neil Breslin has been re-elected to his 14th term in office, according to unofficial results. He received 63,031 votes. His opponent, Republican and Conservative candidate Richard M. Amedure Jr. received 51,784.

The district includes all of Montgomery County along with most of Schenectady and Albany counties. The district is heavily made up of Democratic voters—98,872—compared to 46,802 Republicans. There are 55,265 voters with no party affiliation.

Sen. Breslin was first elected to the state Senate in 1996. He ran on a platform that prioritized conservation efforts, easing voting access, tenant protections and police reform.

Amedure, a Rensselaerville Republican previously vied for the 46th District against Michelle Hinchey in 2022 but was ultimately unsuccessful. He’s currently a member of the Rensselaerville Planning Board. Amedure ran on a platform that downstate interests are hurting upstate New York and believes bail reform has made communities less safe and that the state should lower taxes.

49th District

Matt Walczyk, R-Watertown ran unopposed. He received 79,566 votes with 215 of the 240 districts counted as of midnight.

The district includes all of Fulton County and much of the western North Country.

Walczyk, who ran on both the Republican and Conservative Party lines, is currently a member of the state Assembly. Walczyk has condemned the state Farm Wage Labor Board’s 40-hour workweek recommendation and once held the highest environmental rating of any member of his Assembly Republican conference from the League of Conservation Voters.

51st District

Republican and Conservative party candidate Peter K. Oberacker surpassed Democratic Eric Ball to remain the senator of the 51st District. Oberacker received 72,650 votes and Ball received 43,757.

The district includes Schoharie County, Otsego County, Delaware County, Sullivan County, Broome County and parts of Ulster and Chenango counties. There are 81,629 registered Republicans in the district, 70,924 Democrats and 56,419 registered voters with no party affiliation.

Oberacker, a Schenevus resident, worked in a local meat market with his family growing up and then created FormTech Solutions in 2007 before serving on the Otsego County Board of Representatives in 2015. Oberacker supports lifting regulations for small businesses, increasing broadband access, repealing the SAFE Act, supporting law enforcement and increasing food security through agriculture.

Ball, a Delaware County resident, is a member of the Walton Village Board of Trustees and a former Civil Service Employees Union member. Ball supported New York’s 2019 push to codify abortion rights in the state constitution and also backs unrestricted absentee ballot voting and early voting, addressing climate change and easing farm-to-table trade.

State Assembly

102nd Assembly District

Republican incumbent Christopher Tague cruised to reelection, gaining 64% of the vote total, defeating Democratic challenger, Nicholas Chase, 37,075 to 19,596.

The district includes all of Greene and Schoharie counties, as well as parts of Otsego, Delaware and Albany counties.

Tague, who was on the Republican and Conservative ballot lines, was first elected to the 102nd Assembly District in 2018 during a special election that spring to fill a vacancy left by Pete Lopez, who resigned to become an EPA regional administrator.

Elected to a full-term one month after the Schoharie limousine crash, Tague, earlier this fall, vied to launch a joint hearing to subpoena state officials connected to allegedly dodging accountability for the deadly crash that killed 20.

The Republican lawmaker ran on a platform to expand broadband access, provide support for people with disabilities, deregulate agriculture and lower taxes.

A substitute teacher in the Schenevus Central School District in Otsego County, Chase describes himself as a moderate Democrat. He previously ran unsuccessfully for the 121st Assembly District back in 2019.

This time around, Chase ran on a platform of reproductive rights, bolstering tax breaks for farmers, higher pay for teachers, universal background checks for firearm purchases and single-payer health care.

110th Assembly District

In the 110th Assembly District, Democratic incumbent Philip Steck won reelection with 55% of the vote total, staving off a challenge from Republican Alexandra Velella, 30,632 to 23,273 votes.

The district includes Niskayuna, parts of Guilderland and Colonie and a sliver of Schenectady.

A Colonie Democrat, Steck, who appeared on both the Democratic and Working Families Party ballot lines, was first elected to the Assembly in 2012 after previously serving three terms in the Albany County Legislature and running unsuccessfully for Congress in 2008.

He’s also one of the Capital Region’s most progressive Democrats, having endorsed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ in the 2020 presidential primary.

Steck ran on a platform of reinstating the penny tax on stock trades, single-payer health care, protecting net neutrality and gun control.

A worker’s compensation attorney, Velella ran on the Republican and Conservative party lines and pushed a platform to repeal the state’s bail reform law, enacting school choice and ending vaccine mandates on college campuses. She believes in state term limits and imposing voter identification.

Velella previously lost a bid for the Colonie Town board by 87 votes in 2021. She believed increased crime has people worried in the largely suburban district.

111th Assembly District

Incumbent Democrat Angelo Santabarbara gained 53% of the vote total, defeating Republican challenger Joseph Mastroianni 19,705 to 15,941.

The district includes part of eastern Montgomery County and much of Schenectady County.

A moderate Democrat, Santabarbara, who also appeared on the Independence Party line, was first elected to the Assembly in 2012 and has often broken ranks with party leaders.

He has been a vocal opponent of the state’s bail reforms in recent years and has introduced legislation alongside Sen. Jim Tedisco, R-Glenville, to repeal the bail laws.

Originally a Republican until 2010, when he changed his party affiliation, Santabarbara has also been an advocate for autism awareness and has introduced legislation aimed at alleviating heating costs this winter. He previously introduced legislation to suspend the state’s gas tax earlier this year amid soaring inflation.

Mastoianni was part of a Republican slate of candidates elected last year to the Rotterdam Town Board, breaking the Democratic control of town government and also appeared on the Conservative party line, after defeating Santabarbara in a primary earlier this year.

During his campaign for Town Board, Mastroianni faced fierce criticism for previously peddling false information about the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, including sharing memes on social media that stated the attack was an inside job.

He defeated Michael Arbige in a Republican primary earlier this year with 54.4% of the vote.

Mastroianni was seeking to repeal the SAFE Act, lift the state’s ban on fracking and push the state to invest in nuclear energy.

112th Assembly District

Republican incumbent Mary Beth Walsh defeated Democrat Andrew McAdoo 34,282 to 22,411 votes, or 59% of the vote total.

The district includes much of western Saratoga County, parts of Schenectady County and Broadalbin.

Walsh, who appeared on both the Republican and Conservative party lines, is one of only three women in the GOP’s Assembly minority conference. The Ballston resident defeated her 2020 Democratic opponent Joe Seeman with 57% of the vote.

She carries a conservative voting record on abortion, adult-use marijuana and firearms, and has supported a constitutional amendment restricting non-citizens from voting in response to a New York City law that granted green-card holders the right to vote.

Walsh believes one-party rule in Albany has been disastrous.

A longtime farmer, McAdoo launched Broadband Solution, LLC, a telecommunications company, in 2021. A former Potsdam resident, he served on the North Country Housing Council for 15 years. He also secured the Working Families Party ballot line.

The Clifton Park resident has assailed the state’s bail reform laws and said stronger community planning is needed to alleviate the state’s housing crisis.

113th Assembly District

In a rematch from 2020, Democratic incumbent Carrier Woerner was poised for reelection, leading Republican David Catalfamo 26,070 to 23,833 with 105 out of 110 voting precincts reporting. Woerner defeated Catalfamo in the previous matchup by a margin of 40,173 to 32,726, though the district has since been reconfigured.

The district includes parts of Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties and features an almost even voter enrollment between parties. Republicans hold a narrow edge with 34,347 compared to Democrats with 32,151. There are also 26,521 independent voters.

A Round Lake resident, Woerner was first elected in 2014 and currently chair’s the Assembly’s Subcommittee on Agricultural Production & Technology. She has also called for legislation aimed at raising the age for purchasing a semi-automatic weapon.

Catalfamo, who also appeared on the Conservative ballot, has previously criticized the reconfigured district, claiming it was done to aid his Democratic opponent.

He has previously served as a top aide in the administration of former Gov. George Pataki and has made rising crime and inflation top issues of his campaign. He has criticized the state’s criminal justice reforms, including legislation that raised the age of adult criminal responsibility to 18 from 16.

114th Assembly District

Republican Matthew Simpson gained 36,205 votes in his uncontested bid for reelection with 105 out of 110 voting precincts reporting as of midnight. The district includes most of Essex and Warren counties, all of northern Washington County and a large swath of the Sacandaga Lake region in Saratoga County and Northampton in Fulton County.

The Horicon resident, who appeared on the Conservative ballot line, previously served as town supervisor and chairman of the Warren & Washington County Industrial Development Association.

Since being elected to the Assembly in 2020, Simpson has criticized the state’s criminal justice reforms, including the HALT Act, which reduced the number of days inmates spent in solitary confinement, arguing the legislation puts law enforcement and other incarcerated persons at risk.

118th Assembly District

In his uncontested race for a third two-year term, Republican Robert Smullen received 36,196 votes with 96 out of 105 precincts reporting as of midnight.

The Meco resident retired from the U.S Marine Corps in 2015 following 24 years of service and has listed lowering taxes, veteran support, protecting gun rights and deregulating government as his top priorities. He also received the Conservative party endorsement.

Smullen was also a plaintiff in a lawsuit that sought to repeal the absentee ballot. The lawsuit was dismissed by a state appeals court late last month.

State Supreme Court judgeships

In both the Third and Fourth judicial districts, multiple candidates were running for seats on the state Supreme Court Tuesday, seeking to become the judges who will hear, try and decide the most complex legal disputes.

In the Third District, which includes Schenectady, Saratoga, Fulton and Montgomery counties, six candidates were vying for three available seats, while in the Fourth District, which includes Albany, Rensselaer and Schoharie counties, four candidates were running for three seats.

In the Third, which encompasses Albany, Rensselaer, Schoharie, Columbia, Greene, Ulster and Sullivan counties, Democrats on the ballot took two of the available seats, while Republican Thomas Marcelle, the lone candidate with previous judicial experience won the third.

With one district in Rensselaer outstanding, as of midnight, Democrat Meagan Galligan was the top vote-getter, followed by Sharon A. Graff with 162,770. Marcelle, on the bench in Cohoes City Court since 2016, was just behind with 162,525.

While the candidates remained in a tight contest, ballots that left the position blank had reached 366,004 — over 200,000 more than cast for any candidate.

While Graff, of Ulster County, has no previous experience as a judge, she is currently the principal court attorney to state Supreme Court Justice Julian D. Schreibman, which means she conducts in-depth legal research and drafts opinions for the judge. Galligan, a graduate of the Georgetown University Law Center, has been a prosecutor in Sullivan County since 2009. She became acting district attorney in 2020 and later that year was elected to the position, becoming the first woman to serve as Sullivan County district attorney.

All three winners will be serving their first term on the state Supreme Court.

In the Fourth, which covers 11 counties, stretching from the Capital Region to the Canadian border, Essex County-based attorney Allison McGahay, with 176,890 votes from the 97.45% districts reporting, and Saratoga County Surrogate Court Judge Richard Kupferman (149,236) had secured themselves seats on the court.

Saratoga Springs attorney Christopher Obstarczyk appeared to be in pole position for the final available spot as votes continued to come in from Washington County last Tuesday. His 141,461 ballot selections gave him a tight 741-tally lead on current Supreme Court Judge Robert J. Muller (140,720), but Obstarczyk was garnering 5.18% more of the vote in Washington County, as of midnight.

From there, Schenectady County Surrogate Court Judge Vincent W. Versaci (139,031), also an acting state Supreme Court justice, remained in the picture with 139,031 votes.

In New York, Supreme Court justice is the title for the trial-level judges who hear major civil litigation as well as sometimes criminal cases. In general, there is at least one assigned to each county, though they can be assigned to any county within the judicial district. Judges are elected to 14-year terms.

The judges elected will take office Jan. 1.

Montgomery County Clerk

Montgomery County Clerk Brittany Kolbe was reelected to a second term, according to unofficial election results.

Kolbe, running on the Republican party line, captured 9,214 votes or approximately 60.69% of the total ballots cast. Challenger Kari Ann Hawkins, a registered Conservative who also ran on the Democratic party line, received 5,965 votes or approximately 39.29% of the ballots.

Amsterdam City Controller proposition

Amsterdam residents approved a proposition amending the city charter to convert the city controller from an elected office to a mayoral appointment, according to unofficial election results released by the Montgomery County Board of Elections on Tuesday.

A total of 1,975 residents voted “yes” on the proposition capturing approximately 52.3% of the ballots cast. A total of 1,800 residents voted “no” accounting for 47.68% of the ballots.

The ballot proposition will amend the city charter to make the controller a four-year appointed position running concurrently with the mayor’s term of office. The controller will be under the mayor’s supervision, similar to other department heads.

Qualifications will be established limiting appointments to individuals who are certified public accountants; hold a four-year degree and have at least three years of experience in accounting or at least eight years of experience in public accounting or equivalent financial management experience.

Scotia mayoral race

Republican David Bucciferro is set to become Village of Scotia’s next mayor, taking 1,518 votes to opponent Democrat Joseph Talbot’s 1,371 in Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial results.

Bucciferro is a leader on the Scotia-Glenville school board and a budget analyst. He previously told The Gazette that he considers himself a leader who helps facilitate conversations between people in a very inclusive manner.

Talbot is a financial advisor and vice president of a financial planning firm.

The current leader, Mayor Tom Gifford, announced he would not seek reelection to a second term earlier this year after the Democratic party did not endorse him.

Saratoga County District Attorney

In Saratoga County, incumbent District Attorney Karen Heggen, a Republican, was re-elected. She beat Democrat Michael J. Phillips 56,723 votes to 42,674. It was the first time in 50 years a Democrat faced off against a Republican in the GOP-backed county.

Heggen has touted her record as an experienced criminal prosecutor over Phillip’s, who has spent most of his career in the private sector. Phillips was a vocal critic of Heggen’s recent cases, as well as her inaction on NXIVM.

Fulton County results

Republican challenger Mike Poulin defeated incumbent acting District Attorney Amanda Nellis by 11,980 to 4,829 in the unofficial vote totals released by the Fulton County Board of Elections Tuesday night.

Fulton County Democratic Election Commissioner J. Gerry Ryan Tuesday night said all 1,964 of the county’s early votes have been counted and only about 376 absentee ballots could still potentially return within the seven-day limit after election day.

Poulin picked up his highest vote total in the Town of Johnstown’s 2nd election precinct with 467 votes, while Nellis had her strongest showing in the city of Johnstown’s 4th Ward with 263 votes.

It appears the third time was the charm for the city of Johnstown Common Council’s referendum to abolish the city’s elected waterboard. Unofficial vote totals show the ‘yes’ votes to abolish the waterboard were 1,673 and the ‘no’ votes were 907.

Incumbent Gloversville City Court Judge Traci DiMezza received 2,190 votes to challenger John Clo’s 1,136, according to the unofficial vote count. DiMezza defeated Clo in all six of the city’s wards with her highest margin of victory coming in the 5th Ward where she received 465 votes to 246 for Clo.

