Tupker makes quick impact at Union men’s hockey to become one of the team’s captains

SCHENECTADY — It didn’t take long for junior forward Ben Tupker to make an impact on the Union College men’s hockey team.

It may have come as a surprise to most people that Tupker, who transferred to Union from Cornell after last season, was named one of the team’s captains along with senior goalie Connor Murphy and senior forward Owen Farris.

But it wasn’t a surprise to his teammates.

“He’s a professional every day, it’s pretty much plain and simple,” Murphy said at the team’s media availability Tuesday at Messa Rink. “He shows up to the rink earlier than most people do. And you always see him preparing for practice, games, whatever it is, and that’s the one thing that stands out to me. I think a lot of other guys as well, when they see his leadership role, it’s a lot of lead by example and he’s done a very good job of showing what he can do on the ice and how he can be an asset to our team by doing those things, like the preparation and the attention to detail. It’s shown a lot, so it’s been really good.”

Tupker has two goals in 12 games for the Dutchmen, who host Dartmouth on Friday and 13th-ranked Harvard on Saturday at Messa Rink before they go on a three-week break, the first of which will be taking final exams for the first trimester.

Tupker is humbled by the selection from his teammates.

“It’s a huge honor and a privilege, just with the history of the program and the guys that have come through this school and this hockey program,” Tupker said. “It’s an honor to wear the letter with Connor and Owen, knowing what they’ve done for this place before I got here. It’s definitely not something that any of us are going to take lightly, and we’re going to do what we can to propel the program forward and lead this team.”

First-year Union head coach Josh Hauge feels comfortable having a first-year player in Tupker serving as a captain.

“I think if you look at it, I’m a first year here, and [assistant coach] Lenny [Childs’] a first-year here,” Hauge said. “And we have 13 guys that are first years as part of the program so to have somebody that’s coming in new, to have a little bit of an outside voice. But it’s really just how he carries himself. He’s an unbelievable person. He’s fun to be around, and he has just such a great work ethic. He’s great ideas, so I’m excited about him.”

Hauge knew Tupker before the two came together at Union. Hauge recruited Tupker for Clarkson before Tupker, who played his junior hockey for the Carleton Place Canadians of the Central Canada Hockey League, committed to Cornell. When Tupker entered the transfer portal at the end of last season, Hauge got back in touch with him shortly after he was named Union head coach in April.

“When you deal with somebody in the recruiting process, you know a little bit about their character,” Hauge said. “That was one thing at Carleton Place when we were talking with them back at Clarkson was just that [Carleton Place] coach Jason Clark always talked about was just what an unbelievable person he was and the quality of a human being you’re getting. We had that background about him. But then you get him in front of you and you’re like, whoa, [Clark] wasn’t kidding. He’s just a great person.”

The process to name a captain probably lasted a month into the season. There were a lot of layers leading up to the decision.

“There was input from all sides,” Farris said. “Coaches have their opinions and they’re monitoring what they see as good leaders and role models. And the players, [we’re] the ones that are the leading [and] looking after people, so obviously they have to have their input. Both sides were considered.

“Honestly, it took a little longer than [expected]. I think we were the last team to name [captains]. But I think that was done well and was done right, and Hauge coming in here into a new program as the new head coach, he made sure he took the time to get to know everyone. I think in the end, he made the right decision.”

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports, Union College