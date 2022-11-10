After search, months of prep, Queensbury tree heads to Rockefeller Center and New York City Christmas stage

WEST GLENS FALLS – Christmas cheer from the Capital Region is making its way down to Rockefeller Center in the form of a massive Norway spruce.

Spanning 82 feet tall and 50 feet wide, the tree was cut down in Queensbury’s West Glens Falls Thursday morning, with an excited crowd watching.

Perhaps one of the most enthusiastic among them was Delaney Olson, a 6-year-old Queensbury resident who came with her mom around 7:30 a.m. to give the tree a good send-off.

Holding a homemade sign declaring “Have a safe trip to NYC!” she admired the towering evergreen and marveled as crew members got the tree ready for transport, and climbed high in its branches.

“I can’t believe they’re in the tree,” Delaney said.

She’d come to see the tree a few times this week and seeing it on Thursday morning shortly before its send-off, Delaney said “It’s my dream come true. I was so excited.”

Erik Pauze, head gardener at Rockefeller Center, felt some of that excitement when he first saw the tree back in June. He seeks out trees for the Rockefeller Center all year and was up in the Glens Falls area looking at another tree when he noticed the spruce on Main Street.

“This was a beautiful tree. When I was going toward Glens Falls and I saw it in the sun and it was a beautiful day,” Pauze said. “It was big, it was green, it was full and I knew it was pretty tall because I saw it over the top of the buildings coming down Main Street here. I just knew I had to go back and look at it.”

Shortly after, he contacted the Lebowitz family, who owned the property the approximately 90-year-old tree grew on. At first, Neil Lebowitz was in disbelief. He thought it might be a scam of some sort, but after a bit of research, he realized it wasn’t. After talking with Pauze and learning more, he and his family decided to donate it.

Pauze visited the area on several occasions to see the tree and get to know the Lebowitz family.

“I come back and get to know the tree. We feed it. We water it. We climb the tree, see how tall it is [and] make sure everything is okay in the tree. Then throughout the year, [I’m] getting to know the family and get them excited,” Pauze said.

Lebowitz didn’t expect the fanfare that came with the family’s donation.

“I had no expectations for any of this,” Lebowitz said, with a nod toward the crowd. He noted that the whole process has stirred up civic pride, something that Pauze has picked up on as well.

“All week while we were here working people were all excited. They came to the sidewalk to take pictures. There’s been nothing but support and a lot of fun around here,” Pauze said.

After wrapping the lower branches of the tree in burlap and twine, crew members felled the tree and secured it on a truck for transport. From Glens Falls, it’s a long journey down to New York City.

“After we get out of here, about 12:30 or 1, we’ve got maybe five hours on the road because we can only go 40 miles an hour,” Pauze said Thursday morning. “We put it in a safe secure location and then we pick it up tomorrow night and bring it to Rock Center so it’s on the Today show [on Saturday].”

Then, Pauze and his team will be readying the tree for the big show on Wednesday, Nov. 30, when the tree will be lit up in a ceremony running from 7-10 p.m.

“It gets a scaffold completely covering it and we get a week and a half to work on the tree, put on the star, the lights and all that stuff and then we’re ready,” Pauze said.

The star, which was designed by architect Daniel Libeskind, weighs approximately 900 pounds, with 70 spikes covered in 3 million crystals. There will be 50,000 multi-colored LED lights, on five miles of wire adorning the tree too.

Lebowitz plans to go to the tree-lighting ceremony. Delaney and her family plan to go down to Rockefeller Center to see the tree all lit up at some point during the season.

After the season wraps up, the spruce will be milled into lumber and donated to Habitat for Humanity.

It’s not the first time a tree from the area has been in the limelight. In 1964 and 1969, trees from Warren County were selected as Christmas trees for the White House, Lebowitz noted.

