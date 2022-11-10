Gloversville woman drove impaired, crashed in Malta with children in car, troopers say

MALTA – A Gloversville woman drove impaired and crashed into a pole in Malta with two children in her car last week, New York State Police said Wednesday.

The two children in her car were taken to Albany Medical Center with injuries described as non-life-threatening, police said.

Police identified the driver as Nichole L. Politsch, 33, of Gloversville. She was charged with driving while impaired by drugs with a child, a felony, along with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and vehicle and traffic infractions, police said.

The incident happened Nov. 3 at about 3:16 p.m. Troopers responded then to Malta Avenue in Malta for reports of a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, police said.

The investigation determined Politsch was operating the vehicle that was occupied by another adult and two children, police said. Politsch was also taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Politsch did not have a valid driver’s license and was in possession of drugs, police said. A police drug recognition expert evaluated Politsch and a blood sample was collected. She was then charged.

Malta Avenue was shut down for about five hours for utility repairs required after the crash, police said.

Politsch was processed on the charges Monday and released to return to court Thursday, police said.

