High Schools: Galway volleyball advances to regional final

Amber Kolpakas delivered 16 kills to help Galway post a 3-1 victory over Section VII champion Saranac Lake in a state Class C regional semifinal match Thursday at AuSable Valley High School.

The Golden Eagles won 25-12, 25-10, 20-25 and 25-7.

Sophia Fasolino finished with 18 assists and six aces for Galway, while Grace O’Brien posted 11 assists, five kills and four blocks. Jill Neahr added four blocks and three kills for the Golden Eagles, who advance to the state Class C regional finals.

Galway (16-3 overall), which outlasted Fonda-Fultonville in five sets to win the Section II Class C title last Friday, will face Section X champion Canton at Massena High School on Saturday at 3 p.m.

The winner will advance to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls on Nov. 19.

The Golden Eagles, who won the Section II Class D title last season, reached the state championship match last year.

In a Class B regional semifinal, Ichabod Crane posted a 3-0 victory over Section VII champion Peru, 25-21, 25-21 and 26-24.

Emma Scheitinger posted 12 kills for the Riders, while Maddie Kelley and Ally Flint had nine and seven kills, respectively. Delaney More recorded 25 digs and 19 assists for Ichabod Crane, and Bella Rivero had 15 digs.

Ichabod Crane advances to the regional finals on Saturday. The Riders will face Section III champion Westhill at Fayetteville-Manlius High School at 5 p.m.

The winner of that match advances to the round-robin state semifinals in Glens Falls on Nov. 19.

