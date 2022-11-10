Images: On to Rockefeller Center – Queensbury tree begins journey to New York City Christmas (23 photos)

QUEENSBURY – The Queensbury Norway Spruce selected as Rockefeller Center’s 2022 Christmas tree began its journey Thursday as crews worked to remove it and a crowd of onlookers watched.
Photos from our Erica Miller
More: Queensbury Norway Spruce selected for Rockefeller Center Christmas tree – almost by chance
The tree in June 2022 via Google Streetview
