Images: On to Rockefeller Center – Queensbury tree begins journey to New York City Christmas (23 photos)

By Erica Miller |
Delaney Olson, 6 of Queensbury, holds her sign as crews work on the chosen Rockefeller Center tree
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller
QUEENSBURY – The Queensbury Norway Spruce selected as Rockefeller Center’s 2022 Christmas tree began its journey Thursday as crews worked to remove it and a crowd of onlookers watched.

Photos from our Erica Miller

The tree in June 2022 via Google Streetview

