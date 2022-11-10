In the Pocket: Capullo family tradition in skillful hands of community-oriented son

It’s not surprising that bowling is in young Jayson Capullo’s blood. After all, his grandfather (Martin Capullo Sr.), father (Marty Capullo Jr.) and mother (Debbie Capullo) are all in the Schenectady USBC Hall of Fame.

The Guilderland High School junior learned the game from his parents, and he definitely shares their passion for it. When the scholastic season begins next week, Jayson will be spending seven days a week at the lanes. Towne Bowling Academy, owned and operated by his family, has been his home away from home for more than a decade now, even though he’s just a youngster.

Not only is Capullo an extremely talented bowler, but he’s also a tireless promoter of tournaments and bowling supplies at the Action Bowling Supply pro shop, where he’s been helping out Matt Fazzone for a couple of years now.

“About three years ago, I got involved with the pro shop side of the business. I really enjoy it,” he said. “Helping people improve their game has always been my favorite part of the business. I have a lot of junior customers, because I have more of a connection to them. I usually work in the pro shop on Fridays and Saturdays. Last year, I drilled more than 350 balls. Last year was pretty busy, and it’s starting to get pretty busy right now.”

While his parents taught him the bowling fundamentals, Fazzone was his mentor in the pro shop.

“Matt taught me how to drill, and I also watched some online videos from Storm and the Kegel training center,” he noted. “Recently, Mickey Longo from Storm did a pro shop class with Matt and me so we could learn some new fitting techniques. I usually take a little from one guy and a little more from someone else. Dave Wodka is another great guy who has helped me with my selection of bowling balls.”

Along with his parents, Jayson gives plenty of credit to Tom Earl for shaping his bowling style.

“My parents definitely taught me how to bowl, but learning from your parents isn’t always easy,” he said with a laugh. “There can sometimes be friction. But over the last couple of years, Tom Earl gave me some pointers. I’m pretty much a power player. I like to hook it a lot. I’ve always liked to hook the ball ever since my dad got me away from rolling up the 5-board.”

Capullo already has two perfect games to his credit to go along with a high triple of 793.

“One of my personal goals is to get my first 800,” he said. “I’ve wanted it for a while. I got close a few times, but just didn’t come through.”

Although he finished last season with a 219 average in the junior program, he got off to a slow start this season.

“This year has been a big struggle early on. I was down to about 190,” he explained. “For the first four weeks of the season, I was throwing it so bad. Everything was out of whack. I didn’t bowl over the summer, and it was a big mistake. Probably everything that I’ve improved upon over the last couple of years was washed away in the first six to eight weeks of this season. I’ve been late at the line, and I’ve been stepping left and right instead of straight. My timing has been off. But, I’m just now getting back to where I was a year ago.”

Last weekend, Capullo topped both the local junior programs (653 triple) and the Joey Schmidt Capital District Junior Pro Scoring League (258-693) as his game appears to be finally back on track. He competes in the Friday Junior Scholarship and the Saturday junior program at Towne Bowling Academy, as well as the weekly Pro Scoring travel league on Sundays. He’ll be bowling in Guilderland High School matches and practicing Monday through Thursday.

Formerly a big fan of Storm equipment, Capullo is now trying all the major equipment companies.

“I throw everything now,” he said. “Liz Kuhlkin drilled me up a couple of Brunswick balls, and I liked what they did for me. Now, I’m throwing stuff from all three major brands.”

Although he’s a huge fan of pro bowling on television, he said he doesn’t try to emulate any of the pros. One of his favorites is two-hander Kyle Troup, but he enjoys watching them all.

“There’s a lot of them that I really like, but I don’t really have a favorite,” he said. “But I really love the game. I’ve always loved working with people. I’m lucky, because every customer is awesome. I love to watch people bowl, especially in tournaments. I enjoy sitting and watching all the different styles.”

And there are a lot of people who like to watch his style, as well. The Capullo family business is in excellent hands.

STRIKES & SPARES

John Furey defeated Adam Zimmerman 488-422 Sunday in the championship match of the Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center’s Masters Main Event. Furey earned $8,000, and Zimmerman took home $4,000. Phil Drumm and Brandon Boyer each pocketed $2,000, while qualifying leader Billy McGaffin Jr., recent Troy USBC 800 Club titlist George Gorman III, John Ferraro and Craig Taylor cashed for $750. Brandon Boyer and Zac Gentile won $500. Ten bowlers advanced to match play from a field of 61.

In the corresponding Kingpin Masters Doubles Tournament, with a field of 20 teams, Eric Copping and Jon Wilbur triumphed as Darren Andretta and Adam Chase finished second. The winners split $1,200.

The Sportsman’s Bowl Scotch Doubles tournament will be Saturday at 6 p.m. Entry fee is $30 per team, and handicap is 100% of 500. The format will be three games. One in five teams will cash, based on 20 teams. There will be strike jackpots, colored pin specials and drink specials. Contact Sportsman’s (518-355-4330) for more information.

Entries are filling up quickly for the fifth annual NYSCOPBA Over/Under Doubles tournament at Towne Bowling Academy. The squads are Nov. 18 (9:30 p.m.), Nov. 19 (2:30 p.m.) and Nov. 20 (9 a.m. and noon). Entry fee is $140 per team. Re-entry with the same team is $100. There can be only one PBA or PWBA member per team. Qualifying is three games across six lanes. One in five from each squad will advance to the bracket finals on the final squad Nov 20. First place will be a minimum of $3,000. To reserve your spot, call Towne Bowling Academy at 518-355-3939.

Sportsman’s Bowl hosts the next Capital District Youth Scholarship Tour event Nov. 19.

The Amateur League Bowlers Association of New York’s next event will be Nov. 20 at Sportsman’s Bowl at 9:30 a.m. Only bowlers with averages less than 215 are eligible. Handicap is 100% of 215 with a maximum of 75 pins per game. Entry fee is $50 — $40 if received by Monday. Contact Jim Burton (518-209-4748) for more information.

Boulevard Bowl will host a Tavern Tournament Dec. 4 at noon. The format will be three games and four-person teams with an entry fee of $120 per team. Handicap will be 100% of 240. One in four teams will cash. A 12-cut pizza, salad and a beverage is included in the entry fee.

Boulevard Bowl is also hosting a 9-pin Christmas Ho Ho No-Tap Tournament Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $80 per four-person team and one in five teams will cash. Team handicap is 80% of 850. Top prize will be $620 for the winning team. A bowling ball raffle for $5 per ticket gives you a chance to win any Storm, Roto Grip or 900 Global ball. All proceeds go to the City Mission of Schenectady.

Green Island Lanes will host its annual Thanksgiving Doubles Tournament Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. Top prize will be $350. Entry fee is $25 per person, if paid by Wednesday, and $30 per bowler after that. Handicap is 80% of 230 with a maximum of 75 pins per game. Contact Green Island Lanes (518-235-6362) for more information.

The annual Town ‘N Country Turkey Shoot will be Thanksgiving morning at 9:30 a.m. The format will be four games, throwing out your worst game. Entry fee is $30 per person. Handicap is 80% of 240. There is a 72-player limit.

Uncle Sam Lanes is hosting its annual Red Richards Memorial Thanksgiving Day Tournament at 9 a.m. Handicap will be 90% of 230. Entry fee is $25, if paid before Nov. 20, and $35 after that. The format will be three games switching lanes after each game. Call Uncle Sam Lanes (518-271-7800) for reservations.

Town ‘N Country’s first Swiss Trios Tournament will be held Dec. 14 at 9:30 a.m. Entry fee is $75 per person with a maximum of 75 teams. The combined averages on a team must not exceed 660. One in three teams will cash. Teams will bowl 6 games as a team, with the top 4 point leaders advancing to the stepladder finals. Every head-to-head victory will be worth 1 point, and every team total victory will be worth 2 points. Call Anthony Scaccia (518-881-5054) for reservations.

MAJOR BOWLING

Ron Paradiso pounded a pair of 278 games during an 811 triple, Nick Galusha fired a 288-793, Joe VanDerLinden shot a 268-786, Liz Kuhlkin rolled a perfect game during a 783 and Debbie Capullo tossed a 265-770 in the City League Monday night at Towne Bowling Academy. Ken LaBelle Jr. rolled a perfect game as well.

In the Sportsman’s Majors Monday night at Sportsman’s Bowl, B.J. Rucinski recorded a 279-793, Chris Smith rifled a 265-779, Cliff Ruth fired a 279-761, Dan Derizzo tossed a 279-757, Mike Gallitelli delivered a 278-754 and Austin Van Buren shot a 289-753.

B.J. Smith Jr. connected for a 268-932 four-game series, and Anthony Clay tallied a 258-902 in the Frank DePalma Boulevard Classic Tuesday night at Boulevard Bowl.

Debbie Capullo slammed a 279 game during a 1,027 four-game series, Matt Fazzone fired a 279-974 and Matt Swiatocha ripped a 259-966 in the Towne Mixed Doubles league Wednesday night at Towne Bowling Academy.

CITY LEAGUE

Standings

Towne Bowling Academy 21-6, Broadway Lanes 20-7, DeCrescente Distributing 20-7, ABS 19-8, Falvey Real Estate 19-8, Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet 16-11, Downs Roofing 16-11, 20 North 16-11, Sindoni Sausage 15-12, Rollarama 14-13, J&F Lawncare 13-14, WMS Leasing 12-15, Drive Line Motors 10.5-16.5, Boulevard Bowl 10-17, Bootlegger’s 10-17, Kristel Mechanical 9-18, The Heritage Group 8-19, Da Royalty 8-19, KKV Recovery 7-20, Pete’s Auto 6.5-20.5.

Match summaries

Broadway Lanes (2)

Roy Vanderbogart 238-216-180 – 634, John Pancake 247-204-220 – 671, Steve Wagoner 236-248-248 – 732, Justin Barcomb 270-248-235 – 753. Totals: 991-916-883 – 2,790.

Falvey Real Estate (1)

Lee Aiezza 190-227-193 – 610, Dan Auricchio 203-207-197 – 607, Kenny Livengood 187-244-245 – 676, Jeff Young 248-239-210 – 697. Totals: 828-917-845 – 2,590.

DeCrescente Distributing (3)

Suzie Morine 233-208-207 – 648, Brian Mariano 224-269-203 – 696, Liz Kuhlkin 236-247-300 – 783, Jessica Aiezza 230-178-238 – 646. Totals: 932-902-948 – 2,773.

20 North (0)

Joel Donato 175-168-212 – 555, Tommy Donato 208-246-180 – 634, Chris Radliff 196-215-198 – 609, Vacant 190-190-190 – 570. Totals: 769-819-780 – 2,368.

Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet (1)

Ed Gumm 216-223-237 – 676, Chip Tashjian 223-240-216 – 679, Nunzi Manuli 180-180-179 – 539, Jody Becker 210-234-243 – 667. Totals: 829-877-875 – 2,581.

Downs Roofing (2)

David Orzechowski 202-235-183 – 620, Nick Barnes 244-198-202 – 644, Ryan Karabin 277-278-203 – 758, Billy Wigand 229-238-225 – 692. Totals: 952-949-813 – 2,714.

Sindoni Sausage (2)

Scott Chastenay 214-155-224 – 593, Mike Dicerbo 210-255-211 – 676, Rich Strath 242-267-237 – 746, Joe VanDerLinden 268-258-260 – 786. Totals: 934-935-932 – 2,801.

J&F Lawncare (1)

Jason Brown 279-259-213 – 751, Nick Stricos 210-241-227 – 678, Joe DeVellis 208-154-246 – 608, R.J. Martinez 207-234-262 – 703. Totals: 904-888-948 – 2,740.

Rollarama (3)

Dan Rotter 213-200-238 – 651, Jeremy Clute 255-204-190 – 649, Ron Paradiso 255-278-278 – 811, Ken LaBelle Jr. 216-300-217 – 733. Totals: 939-982-923 – 2,844.

Bootlegger’s (0)

Cassius Boyd 249-223-199 – 671, Karrie Blake (absent) 190-190-190 – 570, Eric Quinlivan 195-196-167 – 558, Marc Fowler 237-246-256 – 739. Totals: 871-855-812 – 2,538.

WMS Leasing (3)

Mike Isabella 223-235-215 – 673, Stephen Alexander 234-197-224 – 655, Lindsey McPhail 225-254-227 – 706, Tom Egan Jr. 267-246-224 – 737. Totals: 949-932-890 – 2,771.

The Heritage Group (0)

Patricia Kelly 181-152-157 – 490, Amanda Chrzanowski 204-181-220 – 605, Bob Messick 248-279-233 – 760, Mike Nolan 246-244-193 – 683. Totals: 879-856-803 – 2,538.

Boulevard Bowl (2)

P.J. Derenzo 255-220-201 – 676, Ken Wilkins 246-194-267 – 707, Mike Scaccia 205-213-267 – 685, Derek Foti 244-192-255 – 691. Totals: 950-819-990 – 2,759.

Kristel Mechanical (1)

Jeremy Noble 233-214-192 – 639, Bob Faragon 209-203-226 – 638, Bryan Kelley 234-269-159 – 672, Jeff Whitehouse 231-207-215 – 653. Totals: 907-893-802 – 2,602.

Da Royalty (0)

Dillon Irby 178-212-206 – 596, Seth Friend 214-170-180 – 564, Will Cunningham 253-226-225 – -704, David Squires 257-222-208 – 687. Totals: 902-830-819 – 2,551.

Drive Line Motors (3)

Kate Clark 249-234-241 – 724, Chris Allen 184-178-222 – 584, Rob Beedelson 255-267-195 – 717, John Askew 259-209-245 – 713. Totals: 947-888-903 – 2,738.

KKV Recovery (0)

Alyssa Griffin 204-183-220 – 607, Nick DiCerbo 153-194-156 – 503, Kara Struffolino 169-193-212 – 574, Vinny Struffolino 237-203-185 – 625. Totals: 763-773-773 – 2,309.

Pete’s Auto (3)

Chuck Schissler 209-161-168 – 538, Jenn Schissler 246-245-227 – 718, Chris Lee 213-173-213 – 599, Gabe Criscuolo 211-225-173 – 609. Totals: 879-804-781 – 2,464.

Towne Bowling Academy (2)

Tom Earl 256-215-214 – 685, Tony Palumbo 171-227-246 – 644, Marty Capullo Jr. 238-206-246 – 690, Debbie Capullo 248-265-257 – 770. Totals: 913-913-963 – 2,789.

ABS (1)

Jeff Kallner 173-200-244 – 617, Matt Kallner 227-233-265 – 725, Craig Taylor 255-258-205 – 718, Matt Fazzone 248-225-215 – 688. Totals: 903-916-929 – 2,748.

SPORTSMAN’S MAJORS

Standings

Universal Auto Parts 29-7, Van Buren Enterprises 26-10, TSS Printing 26-10, JL Designs 26-10, Muny Grille 25-11, Precision Floors 25-11, Metroland Photo 22-14, All in 1 Realty 21-15, EBF Strong 18-18, TheSignBandits.com 12-24, Bob’s Pro Shop 11-25, Klonowski’s Pro Shop 5-31, Team 14 5-31, IDID 1-35.

Match summaries

Van Buren Enterprises (2)

Art Van Buren 247-190-213 – 650, Rich Manzer Jr. 238-193-216 – 647, Austin Van Buren 258-206-289 – 753, Dan Derizzo 257-279-221 – 757. Totals: 1,000-868-939 – 2,807.

Universal Auto Parts (2)

Andy Smith 246-244-234 – 724, Bill Heaphy III 195-196-237 – 628, Chris Fedden 227-225-212 – 664, Chris Smith 256-258-265 – 779. Totals: 924-923-948 – 2,795.

Bob’s Pro Shop (1)

Fred McMahon 171-181-225 – 577, Earl Lawrence Jr. 255-226-229 – 710, John Leone 192-211-128 – 531, B.J. Rucinski Jr. 256-258-279 – 793. Totals: 874-876-861 – 2,611.

Klonowski’s Pro Shop (3)

Tom Gorsin 160-176-189 – 525, Christian Caputo 214-188-212 – 614, Jackielynn Noble 224-179-179 – 582, Jim Petronis 234-221-213 – 668. Totals: 832-764-793 – 2,389.

EBF Strong (3)

John Liberatore (absent) 200-200-200 – 600, Steve Fawcett 234-210-197 – 641, Melissa Childrose 216-202-191 – 609, Chris Fawcett 279-217-219 – 715. Totals: 929-829-807 – 2,565.

Muny Grille (1)

Jay Diamond 214-195-200 – 609, Sherm Bowman 189-235-181 – 605, Gary Bingham 224-212-206 – 642, Jamie Diamond 204-257-218 – 679. Totals: 831-899-805 – 2,535.

IDID (0)

Tony Fernandez 246-169-207 – 622, Joe Gordon 183-148-123 – 454, Jim Valentino (absent) 170-170-170 – 510, A.J. Perone 192-199-203 – 594. Totals: 791-686-703 – 2,180.

All in 1 Realty (4)

Nick Peckowitz 203-246-290 – 739, Kris Impellizzeri 215-167-216 – 598, Rich Rogaski 192-268-236 – 696, Kevin Palmer 213-204-253 – 670. Totals: 823-885-995 – 2,703.

Precision Floors (4)

Mike Guidarelli 221-222-211 – 654, Jim Bassotti 194-220-220 – 634, Zach Gravell 279-256-204 – 739, Matt Swiatocha 240-236-192 – 668. Totals: 934-934-827 – 2,695.

TheSignBandits.com (0)

Aiden Deitz 202-190-203 – 595, Rich Ellis 209-216-203 – 628, Bill Carl 179-211-169 – 559, Jason Deitz 236-212-179 – 627. Totals: 826-829-754 – 2,409.

Team 14 (0)

Vacant 190-190-190 – 570, Vacant 190-190-190 – 570, Vacant 190-190-190 – 570, Vacant 190-190-190 – 570. Totals: 760-760-760 – 2,280.

Metroland Photo (4)

Lee Quivey 183-181-236 – 600, Steve Renzi 201-226-237 – 664, Cliff Ruth 227-255-279 – 761, Mike Gallitelli 222-254-278 – 754. Totals: 833-916-1,030 – 2,779.

JL Designs (2)

Justin Lansing 213-216-226 – 655, Joe D’Aurizio Sr. 228-199-184 – 611, Ron Williams 227-243-214 – 684, Billy McGaffin Jr. 233-204-192 – 629. Totals; 901-862-816 – 2,579.

TSS Printing (2)

Rob Mengel 188-202-219 – 609, Corey Buckley 171-256-224 – 651, Tyler Mochrie 231-186-201 – 68, Matt Olson 279-220-183 – 682. Totals: 869-864-827 – 2,560.

FRANK DEPALMA BOULEVARD CLASSIC

Standings

Masons Automotive 31-14, Boulevard Bowl 28.5-16.5, Derenzo’s Tax Service 25-20, Kalpro 20-25, D.A. Parisi & Co. 19.5-25.5, MBM Motorsports 11-34.

Match summaries

Kalpro (1)

Keith Lawyer 201-214-181-173 – 769, Kyle Wilkins 145-222-167-190 – 724, Joe Carusone 167-215-219-171 – 772. Totals: 513-651-567-534 – 2,265.

Masons Automotive (4)

Mark Hansen 189-181-191-204 – 765, Cliff Ruth 184-206-195-172 – 757, B.J. Smith Jr. 218-223-268-223 – 932. Totals: 591-610-654-599 – 2,454.

MBM Motorsports (1)

Zach Mecca 231-190-181-160 – 762, Thomas Favata 209-169-186-218 – 782, Tom Girard 217-189-226-193 – 825. Totals: 657-548-593-571 – 2,369.

Derenzo’s Tax Service (4)

P.J. Derenzo 188-243-225-233 – 889, Anthony Clay 207-214-258-223 – 902, Jason Palmer 199-243-162-222 – 826. Totals: 594-700-645-678 – 2,617.

Boulevard Bowl (2)

Mike Scaccia 173-182-184-220 – 759, Brian Hart 181-216-194-202 – 793, Derek Foti 212-170-233-172 – 787. Totals: 566-568-611-594 – 2,339.

D.A. Parisi & Son (3)

Lee Quivey 243-226-193-203 – 865, Jeff Williams 223-206-174-190 – 793, Ken Wilkins 235-219-172-184 – 810. Totals: 701-651-539-577 – 2,468.

TOWNE MIXED DOUBLES

Standings

TSS Printing & Awards 124-76, Syron’s Meat Market 121.5-78.5, JLD 121.5-78.5, Revolutions Pro Shop 121-79, Next Level Detailing 115.5-84.5, Towne Bowling Academy 114-86, Solid Surface 113.5-86.5, Broadway Lunch 107.5-92.5, ABS 106.5-93.5, Battenkill Motors 104.5-95.5, A Plus Heating No. 2 104-96, Sindoni Sausage 97.5-102.5, Unbreakable Nutrition 95-105, Main Street Café 91-109, My Three Sons 90-110, Rogers Motorsports 86-114, Sportsman’s Bowl 79.5-120.5, Never Enough Performance 78.5-121.5, T.J. Bell Environmental 76.5-123.5, A Plus Heating No. 1 52.5-147.5.

Match summaries

A Plus Heating No. 1 (8)

Michelle Largeteau 153-119-138-115 – 525, Tony Pasquerella 215-139-203-161 – 718. Totals: 494-384-467-402 – 1,747.

Sportsman’s Bowl (12)

———

JLD (15.5)

Denise DeCarlo 191-197-216-206 – 810, Billy McGaffin Jr. 248-193-252-236 – 919. Totals: 471-422-500-474 – 1,867.

Main Street Café (4.5)

———

Next Level Detailing (14.5)

Kim Swiatocha 247-205-213-235 – 900, Matt Swiatocha 247-224-259-236 – 966. Totals: 508-443-486-486 – 1,922.

Broadway Lunch (5.5)

———

Rogers Motorsports (12)

Kelly Chrzanowski 234-230-198-191 – 853, Tom Rogers 213-214-229-202 – 858. Totals: 492-489-472-438 – 1,891.

Syron’s Meat Market (8)

———

Unbreakable Nutrition (18)

Niki Battistoni 179-247-255-226 – 907, Peter Battistoni 227-249-184-248 – 908. Totals: 449-539-482-517 – 1,987.

T.J. Bell Environmental (2)

———

Revolutions Pro Shop (15)

Lindsey McPhail 239-238-221-211 – 909, Don Herrington 233-237-201-237 – 908. Totals: 491-494-441-467 – 1,893.

Never Enough Performance (5)

———

Solid Surface (7)

Cheyanne Zullo 258-198-180-200 – 836, Austin Zullo 224-194-248-178 – 844. Totals: 531-441-477-427 – 1,876.

ABS (13)

———

Sindoni Sausage (7)

Liz Kuhlkin 192­-259-266-204 – 921, Joe VanDerLinden 210-227-268-257 – 962. Totals: 409-493-541-468 – 1,911.

A Plus Heating No. 2 (13)

———

My Three Sons (1)

Patricia Kelly 159-178-215-219 – 771, Lee Aiezza 178-248-237-215 – 878. Totals: 368-457-483-465 – 1,773.

TSS Printing & Awards (19)

———

Towne Bowling Academy (14)

Debbie Capullo 279-268-236-244 – 1,027, Ryan Gahan 178-168-171-229 – 746. Totals: 495-474-445-511 – 1,925.

Battenkill Motors (6)

Jenn Schissler 203-207-188-179 – 777, Ryan Karabin 236-268-216-224 – 944. Totals: 464-500-429-428 – 1,821.

