Letter to the Editor Thursday, Nov. 10

Roger Stone jail act is all just for show



The video of Roger Stone that recently surfaced depicting him talking thuggishly and feverishly into his cell while he gnashes his jaw like a meth head and threatens to eject Jared Kushner from Miami is as fake as his hair.

Stone lives in his own fairy land where he wields great power and influence similar to a Mafia capo. It is all an act.

Stone could no more bounce Kushner to the city limits than he could tell his wife what to do.

And he would be the first person to head for the next county when the country “got right to the violence.”

He is a big phony who is really good at portraying himself as something he is not.

And he is so good at it that filmmakers are drawn to his artistry.

During my tenure with Stone, he longed for a reality show of his perverse world, and his wish was finally granted when Trump ascended to the throne.

Roger is wildly talented at politics, but his narcissism elevates his importance over his candidate because all he really wants is to be a superstar.

Lora Como

Ballston Lake

Rules for commenting:



The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.

Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.

Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion