Octavo Singers to resume Handel’s ‘Messiah’ tradition at Union College

On Dec. 10, the Octavo Singers will resume their yearly tradition of performing Handel’s “Messiah” at Union College Memorial Chapel in Schenectady. The concert will begin at 3 p.m.

Andrew Burger, appointed artistic director after Curtis Funk’s departure in June, will conduct the Octavo Singers and the Octavo Chamber Orchestra.

“[I am] thrilled to lead this historic choral organization,” said Burger, “and look[s] forward to carrying on this tradition of choral excellence while bringing a new energy and drama to this season’s powerful and emotional repertoire.”

The tradition was halted over the past few seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vocal soloists for the performance will be Jean Leonard, soprano; Ann Marie Adamick, mezzo-soprano; Casey Gray, tenor; and Richard Mazzafero, bass.

Tickets, at $30, or $25 for seniors and students, are available at the door and online.

On concert day there will be a free shuttle running to the chapel from the Union College parking lot on the corner of Nott Street and Seward Place.

For more information and to inquire about group rates, call (518) 380-6938 or go to www.octavosingers.org.

The final concert of the Octavo Singers’ season will take place April 30 at 3 p.m. at St. Pius X Church in Loudonville, with a performance of Brahms’ “A German Requiem.” A choir fundraiser is also being planned for early 2023.

“Messiah” has been a staple of choral literature since it premiered in Dublin in 1742. The Octavo Singers have performed the work annually, with a few exceptions, since the 1970s, and have recently begun a tradition of inviting the audience to stand and sing along during the “Hallelujah Chorus.”

