Opening Faceoff: An incredible comeback win for the Union women’s hockey team

Emily King was upset.

The Union women’s hockey team senior captain saw her team trailing Dartmouth by three goals twice in the third period of last Saturday’s ECAC Hockey game at Messa Rink. The Dutchwomen didn’t have anything going on. They couldn’t get good scoring chances. They lost Carmen Merlo late in the second period when she was given a five-minute major for slew footing and assessed a game misconduct. Dartmouth scored twice on the major power play.

And when Celine Pietraszek scored at 6:10 of the third to give the Big Green a 4-1 lead, that seemed to seal the Dutchwomen’s fate.

“We were kind of getting angry, and we wanted to use that fuel to really start playing,” King said during the team’s media availability Tuesday at Messa Rink. “Our first two periods, we definitely didn’t play our normal game plan, and we seemed a little out of it and less hyped in the locker room. When Carmen got thrown out, we got mad at that. And then all of a sudden, they scored two [power-play] goals. We were like, we just didn’t want to lose.”

In past years, Union would never come back from a three-goal deficit. The talent wasn’t there, and, with the program’s history of not having a winning record, you just knew it would not be in the cards for a Union rally.

But there is something different about this season’s Dutchwomen. They have scoring talent. They have moxie. They have spunk. And they have heart.

Union got a power play with 12:30 left in the third, and King scored 46 seconds later to make it 4-2.

Another power play came the Dutchwomen’s way with 8:22. King scored again. It was 4-3 with 7:14 left, and Union had momentum.

Then, 41 seconds later, forward Paige Greco drove the net. As she split the defense, she lost the puck. But, defenseman Maren Friday was trailing the play, and she fired the puck home to tie it.

The game went to overtime, but it didn’t last long. Union caught Dartmouth in a bad line change. That allowed Riley Walsh to take an Emma Hebert pass and go in on a breakaway, She faked a backhander before wristing the puck past Dartmouth goalie Maggie Emerson 53 seconds into OT to give Union a 5-4 win and setting off a wild celebration.

“Something clicked,” King said. “We needed that first goal. And then from there, we just didn’t give up. I think that that really speaks to what our team culture is like this year.”

Walsh, who earned her second ECACH Rookie of the Week award on Monday, knows of Union’s past lack of success. But she is seeing something growing with this year’s team.

“Like ‘Kinger’ said, we just get angry,” Walsh said. “We want to put pucks in the net. We just needed to find some momentum and motivate each other. Then, once one thing happened, we just started to click. Just having that culture on and off the ice is very important because if we don’t have it off the ice, we won’t generate it on the ice.”

Union head coach Josh Sciba sees a change in the players’ attitude, and that is sparking their success.

“I think it says a lot about the character and the heart in the group,” Sciba said. “You can feel that on a day-to-day basis, just from our compete level that this group has and just the character and the type of human beings that we have in our locker room. I think it says a lot about them.

“But you can just feel that no matter what the test ahead of them, they want to compete, they want to find a way to get things done and it’s something that we continue to talk about as a group. But it really comes from the players. That hunger, that passion, that battle to put themselves back in a position where they can compete in that game, it’s something that I think is unique and special to this team for sure.”

The challenge now for Union (4-5-1) is to build off the momentum of that win. The Dutchwomen play a pair of non-conference games against RIT Friday and Saturday at 3 p.m. at Messa, and then they will host Capital Region rival RPI at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“No matter who we play, we should approach every game the same,” King said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s in or out of league. I think that a game’s a game where you’re just happy to be playing, especially RIT. I know that we had fun playing them last year. I think it’ll be a fun weekend.”

For the first time since the Dutchwomen entered the Division I ranks in 2003-04, I can say this team is going to do something special. I like what I have seen in the games I have watched.

Are the Dutchwomen ready to challenge the upper echelon teams of the ECACH like Clarkson, Colgate and Yale? Not yet. But they are competing, and competing hard. This team will make the ECACH tournament for the first time in program history this season. Count on it.

ECACH TOURNAMENT FORMAT CHANGES

If the Union women don’t make the conference tournament this season, they definitely will next season.

The ECACH announced Wednesday that all 12 women’s teams will play in the conference tournament beginning in 2024.

Meanwhile, in a surprise move, the first round of ECACH men’s tournament has been reduced from a best-of-three series to a single-game format beginning this season. Effectively, it’s a sudden-death game to advance to the quarterfinals, which will remain a best-of-three series.

The 12-team tournament format has been in effect since the 2002-03 season, and the first round has always been best-of-three.

The press release didn’t give a reason for the change. It’s something I will explore in next week’s column.

SCIBA AWAY

Sciba is away from the Dutchwomen because he is serving as an assistant coach for the Team USA women’s hockey team as it prepares for its rivalry series against Canada.

The games are Nov. 15, Nov. 17, Nov. 20 and Dec. 15.

Assistant coach Chris Ardito will lead the Dutchwomen during Sciba’s absence.

MOST UNUSUAL FIRST GOAL

In his 49th career game, Union sophomore defenseman Cullen Ferguson scored his first collegiate goal late in the third period of last Saturday Dutchmen’s 4-2 loss to St. Lawrence.

He’ll never forget the goal, because he shot the puck through the net from the slot. It took reviewing a video after time had expired to show that puck managed to get past goalie Emil Zetterquist and make its way through the net.

“I had no clue, to be honest,” Ferguson said at the team’s media availability Tuesday. “The game was over, and ‘Nixie’ [Union forward Josh Nixon] came up to me when I found we were going to challenge it and he [said], ‘Congrats on your first goal. It went right through the net.’”

Ferguson is ready to score more goals.

“I was like, the floodgates are open [and] be ready for [this] weekend,” he said with a laugh. “I’m going to be shooting the puck as much as I can. It’ll be a regular occurrence. But it’s a great feeling for sure. I think I was starting to reach a record there with most games played with no goals.”

ECACH POWER RANKINGS

Now that all of the ECACH men’s teams are playing, I’m going to do a weekly power rankings. You may agree with my selections, or you may think I don’t know what I’m talking about.

But here we go.

Harvard — Off to a 4-0 start. Ranked 12th in the USA Hockey Magazine/USA Today hockey poll, and 13th in the USCHO.com poll. Quinnipiac — 5-1-2 so far. Ranked fifth in both polls. St. Lawrence — Took care of business last weekend against RPI and Union, and overcame deficits in both games. Clarkson — After a tough loss to Union and the emotion surrounding former assistant coach Josh Hauge returning to campus, the Golden Knights had a nice bounce-back win against RPI. Dartmouth — The Big Green rolled to a 6-0 win over Yale. Union — The Hauge return to Clarkson was successful, but a weekend split wasn’t satisfying because of taking too many penalties. Cornell — The Big Red is off to a slow start. Colgate — Earned a split of their weekend trip to Quinnipiac and Princeton. RPI — Looking to rebound after losing three straight and getting shut out in two of those losses. Brown — Earned a tie at Dartmouth after losing the previous night at Harvard. Yale — Bulldogs didn’t score last weekend. Princeton — Off to an 0-3 start.

INTERESTING WEEKEND FOR SEGER

It was a mixed-result weekend for former Union men’s hockey forward Gabriel Seger.

Seger scored his first goal for his new team, Cornell, in last Friday’s 3-1 victory over Princeton at Hobey Baker Rink in Princeton, New Jersey. His power-play goal at 11:30 of the second period gave the Big Red a 1-0 lead.

The next night at Quinnipiac, in a matchup with former Union teammate Colin Graf, Seger’s night ended 6:22 into the second period when he was called for a five-minute major for hitting from behind and a game misconduct.

Quinnipiac won 2-0. Graf had an assist.

The night before against Colgate, Graf had a goal and an assist to help the Bobcats overcome a 2-0 deficit to beat the Raiders 3-2.

FLAMES RECALL DeSIMONE

Former Union College defenseman Nick DeSimone made his NHL debut Monday when the Calgary Flames called him up from their AHL affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers.

DeSimone, who was with the Dutchmen from 2014-17, played 9:30 in the Flames’ 4-3 overtime loss against the New York Islanders at USB Arena in Elmont. He was a -1, had a shot on goal, one hit, one blocked shot and two takeaways.

“Obviously, happy to be here. This is where you want to be,” DeSimone told the Calgary Herald after Monday’s morning skate. “It means a lot. It’s awesome. It’s exciting. It’s why you play — to be in this locker-room. But at the end of the day, it’s still a business day. It’s a game day and this is a team that needs a win right now. That’s all you focus on.”

DeSimone is in his second season in the Flames organization. He previously played in the AHL for the San Jose Barracuda and the Rochester Americans.

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports, Union College