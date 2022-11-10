Over on yards for Russell Wilson and Saquon Barkley? See top NFL Week 10 player props and matchups

There were a lot of high-scoring games during Week 9, which means plenty of opportunities to cash in on overs and score big in fantasy during Week 10.

There are just four franchises idle this week in the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and New York Jets. There are once again player prop values to be had this week along with some interesting matchups to watch for fantasy. Let’s dive right into a few of them.

Player prop odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

TOP PROP PLAYS

Passing top play

Broncos QB Russell Wilson OVER 226.5 yards (-117) at Titans

Wilson has been a shell of his former self this season, but he’s managed to throw for over 226.5 yards in four of his seven starts. The Broncos have had two weeks to reset and formulate a plan for the rest of the season, I believe their offense will be better coming out of a bye week. Further, Tennessee allows over 275 yards per game to opposing quarterbacks, which is good for 30th in the league. This feels like free money.

Passing honorable mention

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett OVER 225.5 yards (-117) at Dolphins

Brissett’s managed to throw for 230 or more yards in his last five games against better secondaries than Miami’s. Cleveland is going to have to keep up with the Dolphins’ high-flying offense and the only way to do so will eventually be by throwing the ball.

Rushing top play

Giants RB Saquon Barkley OVER 93.5 yards (-117) vs. Texans

This one speaks for itself. Barkley is one of the best running backs — if not the best — in the league when he’s fully healthy. The Giants’ versatile back has punished the other two AFC South foes he’s faced this year (Jaguars and Titans), as well. He’s going to make it three when New York hosts the NFL’s worst rush defense on Sunday.

Receiving top play

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton OVER 53.5 yards (-117) at Titans

Sutton has been one of Wilson’s favorite targets this year — as he should be. The Broncos’ veteran is a reliable receiver any way you spin it. His numbers have taken a hit recently, but he’s in line for a bounce-back game against one of the NFL’s worst pass defenses. Tennessee will focus more on the deep threat of Jerry Jeudy; I like Sutton to have a day.

Receiving honorable mention

Bears WR Chase Claypool OVER 28.5 yards (-115) vs. Lions

Claypool had another few days to mesh with Justin Fields in the Chicago offense this week during practice. He may have only tallied two receptions for 13 yards in his Bears debut, but he got six targets. Claypool will surely haul in a few more against the Lions and that prop is begging you to take the over.

TOP MATCHUPS TO WATCH

Shootout of the Week: Jaguars at Chiefs

This game features two of the most talked about fantasy players of recent weeks in Travis Etienne and Patrick Mahomes. There are a ton of weapons on both sides and neither defense is incredibly well-rounded. Mahomes is going to continue to get his against a mediocre Jacksonville team and Trevor Lawrence landed back on his feet again last week. This game won’t be close per se, but there’s a lot of fantasy value to be had on both sides.

Fantasy starts: QB Patrick Mahomes and Trevor Lawrence; RB Travis Etienne; WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Christian Kirk and Zay Jones; TE Travis Kelce

Low-key shootout: Lions at Bears

It seems as if every game the Detroit Lions are involved in is a high-scoring affair. Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears offense are really finding their footing recently with a new identity of ground and pound. The Bears have a lot of versatility across the field and the Lions are also starting to get key pieces back healthy in Amon-Ra St. Brown and D’Andre Swift.

Fantasy starts: QBs Justin Fields and Jared Goff; RBs David Montgomery, D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams; WRs Amon-Ra St. Brown, Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney; TE Cole Kmet

Stay away: Saints at Steelers

I was tempted to go Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich here, but the Saints and Steelers game just has ugly written all over it. New Orleans is incredibly banged up and Pittsburgh is as unpredictable as they come, on top of having minimal weapons. This game is a fantasy manager’s nightmare.

Fantasy start(s): RB Alvin Kamara — that’s honestly it

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

Categories: Upstate Action