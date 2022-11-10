Schenectady man convicted on federal drug trafficking, firearm charges, feds say

ALBANY – A Schenectady man was convicted this week on federal drug trafficking and firearms charges, U.S. Attorney’s officials said.

Brandon Prawl, 28, of Schenectady, was found to have distributed heroin out of a residence in Schenectady on four dates in September 2019, prosecutors said.

Then, in October 2019, he had a .45 caliber pistol and loaded magazine, more than 21 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia at the same residence, prosecutors said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

The jury also concluded that Prawl possessed the heroin for distribution and the firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities, prosecutors said.

Prawl faces at least five years in prison and as much as life at his March sentencing.

The case was investigated by the ATF and the New York State Police and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ashlyn Miranda and Emmet O’Hanlon.

Everything Schenectady GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County