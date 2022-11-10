Shenendehowa offensive line could lead the way against CBA in AA Super Bowl

CLIFTON PARK — Shenendehowa enters Friday’s Section II Class AA football final against Christian Brothers Academy with a skilled backfield — junior quarterback Michael Whatley, senior wide receiver Aziz Alozie, sophomore running back Ihsaan Alozie, senior Henry Picard — to name a few.

But if the Plainsmen can reverse the outcome of the first meeting against the Brothers, a 41-25 loss, they will need to rely on what Shenendehowa line coach Mark McQuad calls “the least athletic people on the field.”

“That’s just how it is,” McQuade said this week in practice. “They are probably the least athletic people on the field, but they are the most relied upon. If the offensive line plays well, your team does well and vice versa.”

McQuade wouldn’t have it any other way.

“There isn’t anything that I’ve given them that they can’t handle,” McQuade said. “That’s a credit to them, their intelligence and their football IQ. They’re an absolute joy to be around.”

The offensive line’s ability to protect Whatley and provide gaps for the speedy backfield didn’t happen overnight.

“We saw ourselves on film the first three weeks, we fixed our mistakes, played the next game, fixed our mistakes,” McQuade said. “By then the juniors are seeing themselves at the varsity level and really starting to learn that they could do better.”

As the season progressed so did the Plainsmen’s offensive line’s ability to see things quicker during the game.

“We block certain plays differently each week, based on the scouting report, the defensive front and so forth,” McQuade said. “They can just handle it, and they’re starting to make calls during the game that I would make on the sidelines.”

Junior offensive lineman Matthew Tomaszewski, one of the Plainsmen captains, acknowledged the role the offensive line has.

“We just like making holes for the backs and when we score it’s great,” Tomaszewski said. “It’s great to see our linemen leading this team, making a big difference on the field.”

The early loss to CBA isn’t lost on the junior tackle.

“I’d say the first game we played, we were still a pretty young unit, a lot of first-year starters in new positions,” Tomaszewski said. “After that loss we really started to click, we beat Shaker and now we’re really looking forward to this challenge against CBA.”

Tomaszewski was part of the Shenendehowa squad that lost to CBA in last year’s Class AA final, 28-14.

“Last year as a sophomore I felt like I had a lot of years in front of me,” Tomaszewski said. “Now as a junior I see that the season goes by quickly and you only get so many chances to play in big games. There are a couple returning starters and we really want it this year.”

SUPER BOWL WEEKEND

Shenendehowa’s match-up against CBA is one of two championship contests on Friday night.

In Class C, Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren will face Schuylerville at Lansingburgh at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, three championships will be held.

In Class B, Lansingburgh will face Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk at Shenendehowa at 1 p.m. while in Class D Cambridge/Salem will take on Chatham at 1 p.m. at Schuylerville. In the nightcap, in Class A, Niskayuna will face Averill Park at 7 p.m. at CBA.

