Siena women’s basketball wins season opener

LOUDONVILLE – Aggressive defense got Siena out to an early lead that it never relinquished in a 78-58 season-opening women’s basketball win over New Hampshire on Thursday at UHY Center.

It was Siena’s first win in a season opener since 2014.

The Saints forced seven turnovers in the first five and a half minutes, 16 by halftime and 23 for the game.

The turnovers helped Siena take a 17-7 lead after one quarter and 40-23 at halftime. Siena led by 11 early in the second quarter, but the Wildcats (1-1) closed it to three, 23-20, before a Siena timeout. From there, the Saints closed out the half on a 17-2 run. The Saints had 12 steals at the break.

Siena built its lead up to 27 points early in the fourth quarter before substituting liberally.

Freshman Elise Mevius led a balanced Siena scoring attack with 16 points. Fellow freshman Angel Jones added 14 points and six rebounds coming off the bench. Junior Ahniysha Jackson, an Albany High School graduate, scored 13 points. Ten players scored in total for the Saints.

Siena hosts Albany Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Albany Cup game.

